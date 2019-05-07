POTOMAC — Area school staff were recently honored at the Vermilion County annual Golden Ruler event.
• Potomac Grade School bookkeeper Pam Boen has been with the district for 15 years. In addition to her bookkeeping duties, she has also been office manager, eighth-grade sponsor, cheerleading coach and assists with other supervisory responsibilities.
Potomac Grade School Superintendent Larry Maynard said Boen is “highly valued for her dedication to the staff and students of the Potomac community.”
• Sara Parkerson, assistant to the principal and office secretary, has worked at Potomac Grade School for nine years. She is also the athletic director.
Said Maynard of Parkerson, “Her hard work, dedication, commitment, and positive attitude is greatly appreciated by the staff, students, and parents.”
• Jeff Neitzel, a teacher at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, was honored as well after 35 years of teaching, the last 28 at Armstrong. He has coached basketball and track. He will be retiring at the end of this school year.
• Helen Dailey was recognized as a true friend of Armstrong-Ellis Grade School. She has made numerous donations to the school’s Renaissance behavioral program, and has even donated the popcorn popper the school uses for ball game concessions.
• Another Armstrong educator and friend of the school is Don Stagen, who was recently inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame at Illinois State University. He is a retired teacher and principal who also drove the school bus for more than 50 years, and kept the scorebook for Armstrong Township High School during that time as well. It is thought that this is the longest service of any type in the state.
— In more school news, Armstrong-Ellis Grade School’s first-grade class had the experience of hatching chicks in the classroom. Teacher Patti Bohlen said the students were quite enthusiastic about the process, and even learned hard lessons of life and death, as not all eggs hatched.
Bohlen used a kit obtained from the Vermilion County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom unit.
— The public is invited to a spaghetti dinner benefit for Kala Colunga, a 35-year-old mother of three who is undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer.
The event will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Potomac Community Building.
Various auction items will be available for bid. Attendees are asked to wear their “Kala’s Crew” t-shirts or pink to support Colunga.
— There will be a used book sale from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Potomac Grade School library.
A variety of books, from preschool to middle school interest will be available.
Buyers may purchase a plastic grocery bag full for $5, and are asked to bring bags to help out.
Funds raised will go toward the renovation of the grade school library. The school has been without a librarian for the past several years, and the hope is to make the library an inviting place for students to read and work. The public is invited.
— The Potomac Public Library will have a change in its regular schedule in the coming week. It will be closing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, and will be closed Thursday, May 16 due to the used book sale at the grade school.
Homework club will be held from 3:15-5:30 p.m. May 13 and 15 only.
Children can take part in a paper craft from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
— A fish and chicken fry will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Potomac American Legion building.
— Thought for the week: “My mom is literally a part of me. You can’t say that about many people except relatives, and organ donors.” — Carrie Latet
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com