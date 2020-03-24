Meals were made available in area schools beginning Monday.
Rantoul City Schools served 395 meals, and Rantoul Township High School served 360.
School supplies were also handed out.
“Starting (Tuesday) we will allow walk-ups now that we know the traffic flow,” RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said. “And we are strongly encouraging that it be adults, rather than children. “If it is children, please know there are no crossing guards in place, and we want everyone to be safe.”
Walmart is donating clean, unused grocery bags for the schools “so we can move to a weekly distribution starting Monday of meals that will be a little more hearty — frozen items such as chicken nuggets, pizza sticks etc.,” Ramage said.
RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio said a pick-up site will be added at Willow Pond starting on Tuesday.