CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College has announced spring 2019 graduates who have earned an associate degree or a certificate.
Dewey
Carrie D. Byrd, AAS, Nursing
Haillie J. Thiltgen, AA, English (Literature)
Fisher
Tiffany L. Bayler, CER, Practical Nursing
Harlee E. Blanton, AAS, Nursing
Mackynzie R. Drinkwalter, AAS, Communication: Media Arts and Production
Gabrielle Hohulin, AS, General
Grace J. Stalter, AAS, Veterinary Technology
Gifford
Caitlyn S. Babcock, AA, Early Childhood Education
Justin P. Camp, AGS, Associate in General Studies
Amanda S. Delaney, AA, Early Childhood Education
Joshua C. Frerichs, AA, General
Corey J. Lewis, AAS, Respiratory Care
Paxton
Jennifer A. Diesburg, AAS, Graphic Design
Westen T. Harms, AAS, Agricultural Business: Precision Ag Technology
Helen R. Haynes, AAS, Business Administrative Technology
Logan J. Ingold, AFA, Art Education
Richard G. Malivuk, AS, General
Stephania I. Martinez, AAS, Dental Hygiene
Corrie A. Swenson, AAS, Nursing
Tracy L. Varrecchia, AAS, Nursing
Penfield
Macey L. Williams, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant
Rantoul
Myles A. Boatright, AAS, Nursing
Stephanie L. Coons, CER, Practical Nursing
Michaela E. Davis, CER, Practical Nursing
Clory J. Figueroa, AGS, Associate in General Studies
Amber L. Haines, AA, Liberal Art and Sciences
Mellissa A. Hollingsworth, AAS, Nursing
Kylie M. Johnson, AAS, Agricultural Business: Precision Ag Technology
Robert J. Kizer, AAS, Business: Marketing
Raymond L. Parott, AA, Secondary Education
Madelyn M. Peters, AA, Elementary Education
Mely S. Render, AAS, Data Systems and Development
Shelly B. Richardson, AA, General
Joele G. Sydes, AS, General
Brandy M. Voss, AGS, Associate in General Studies
Thomasboro
Miranda L. Aders, AS, Computer Science/Computer Information Systems
Daniel A. Barcroft, AAS, Respiratory Care
Ellen O. Walker, AAS, Nursing