CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College has announced spring 2019 graduates who have earned an associate degree or a certificate.

Dewey

Carrie D. Byrd, AAS, Nursing

Haillie J. Thiltgen, AA, English (Literature)

Fisher

Tiffany L. Bayler, CER, Practical Nursing

Harlee E. Blanton, AAS, Nursing

Mackynzie R. Drinkwalter, AAS, Communication: Media Arts and Production

Gabrielle  Hohulin, AS, General

Grace J. Stalter, AAS, Veterinary Technology

Gifford

Caitlyn S. Babcock, AA, Early Childhood Education

Justin P. Camp, AGS, Associate in General Studies

Amanda S. Delaney, AA, Early Childhood Education

Joshua C. Frerichs, AA, General

Corey J. Lewis, AAS, Respiratory Care

Paxton

Jennifer A. Diesburg, AAS, Graphic Design

Westen T. Harms, AAS, Agricultural Business: Precision Ag Technology

Helen R. Haynes, AAS, Business Administrative Technology

Logan J. Ingold, AFA, Art Education

Richard G. Malivuk, AS, General

Stephania I. Martinez, AAS, Dental Hygiene

Corrie A. Swenson, AAS, Nursing

Tracy L. Varrecchia, AAS, Nursing

Penfield

Macey L. Williams, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant

Rantoul

Myles A. Boatright, AAS, Nursing

Stephanie L. Coons, CER, Practical Nursing

Michaela E. Davis, CER, Practical Nursing

Clory J. Figueroa, AGS, Associate in General Studies

Amber L. Haines, AA, Liberal Art and Sciences

Mellissa A. Hollingsworth, AAS, Nursing

Kylie M. Johnson, AAS, Agricultural Business: Precision Ag Technology

Robert J. Kizer, AAS, Business: Marketing

Raymond L. Parott, AA, Secondary Education

Madelyn M. Peters, AA, Elementary Education

Mely S. Render, AAS, Data Systems and Development

Shelly B. Richardson, AA, General

Joele G. Sydes, AS, General

Brandy M. Voss, AGS, Associate in General Studies

Thomasboro

Miranda L. Aders, AS, Computer Science/Computer Information Systems

Daniel A. Barcroft, AAS, Respiratory Care

Ellen O. Walker, AAS, Nursing