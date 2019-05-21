Memorial Day weekend will be observed with services May 25-27 in this area.
RANTOUL
• The first program of the weekend will be held Friday, May 24.
At 3:30 p.m., Lincoln’s Challenge Academy will hold services in the academy field house.
• The American Legion, VFW and Knights of Columbus will hold two services Monday, May 27.
Ceremonies at 9 a.m. will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, east of Rantoul.
At 11 a.m., a service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, north of Rantoul.
The Rantoul Township High School band will provide music.
Illinois National Guard Brig. Gen. Mark Jackson will be the featured speaker. Jackson is a 1983 graduate of Rantoul Township High School.
LUDLOW
• Services in Ludlow will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Community Center.
The Rev. Ken Crawford, formerly of Rantoul First Baptist Church, will be the speaker.
The event is sponsored by the Ludlow American Legion.
PENFIELD-GIFFORD AREA
Services will be held both Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27.
• Sunday observances will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the veterans memorial on the I&I grounds, Penfield; at 1 p.m. at Wells Cemetery, Penfield; and at 1:30 p.m. at Huls Cemetery, Gifford.
• Monday services are scheduled at 10:45 a.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield, which will be immediately after the 10 a.m. Mass, and at noon at the veterans memorial at Werner Roessler Park, Gifford.
By FORD COUNTY RECORD
Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 will hold its annual Memorial Day
observance at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s marching band will give a musical
tribute.
The ceremony immediately follows the Memorial Day parade. The parade
starts at 10 a.m. when it leaves PBL Eastlawn School, 341 E. Center St.,
and heads toward the cemetery. The parade will be led by the American
Legion color guard and will include the PBL marching band. Individuals and
organizations such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are invited to
participate. Participants are asked to line up at the school no later than
9:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, American Legion Prairie Post 150 is requesting volunteers to
assist in placing flags on the graves of veterans buried at Glen Cemetery.
Volunteers will meet in the cemetery’s gazebo at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25.
Flags and instructions will be provided. The Legion post is also
requesting assistance with removing the flags at 5 p.m. Monday, May 27.
Questions can be directed to Frank Crego at 217-249-3667 or