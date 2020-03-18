A proposal to raise the Vermilion County sales tax by 1 percent — mirroring its neighbor Champaign County — to benefit schools went down to defeat in Tuesday’s primary election.
Voters turned down the measure 6,392 to 5,555.
In this area, Armstrong Township High School would have received an additional $42,000 a year and planned to use it to upgrade the HVAC system while Armstrong Ellis Grade School ($31,000) would have used it to improve older facilities.
Potomac Grade School would have received an additional $73,000 a year, which would have gone to fix a major sewer issue, update some bathrooms and flooring and to remove asbestos.
Champaign County totals
Champaign County went for Bernie. Illinois preferred Biden.
In a repeat of 2016, Bernie Sanders was the choice of Democratic primary voters in Champaign County (winning margin: 11,676 to 10,879) but lost handily statewide Tuesday.
Four years ago, it was to eventual nominee Hillary Clinton. This year, it was to the surging Joe Biden.
One big difference between then and now: voter turnout.
In Champaign County, where the coronavirus pandemic has hogged the headlines for a week, just 32,086 primary votes were cast — down from a record 59,003 in the same election four years earlier.
Other big winners Tuesday:
— Ramona Sullivan, who emerged from a field of four Democrats running for Champaign County resident judge, winning the closest call of the night — 8,967 to 8,819 over runner-up Ruth Wyman.
— The Democratic Champaign County Board challengers, who went a combined 4-for-4 against incumbents, with Emily Rodriguez routing Chairman Giraldo Rosales, 857-185, in District 8. Also cruising: DeShawn Williams (6), Jennifer Straub (9) and Mary King (10).
— Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who’ll get a second crack at U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ 13th District seat, which she lost in a photo finish in 2018.
— Oakland Republican Mary Miller and Mattoon Democrat Erika Weaver, who’ll square off for John Shimkus’ 15th Congressional district seat.
— Republicans Sarah Perry, Piatt County’s next state’s attorney, and circuit clerk winners Nathan Burton (Douglas) and Kamalen Johnson Anderson (Ford).
— Susan McGrath, who’ll represent the Democrats in November’s Champaign County circuit clerk race.