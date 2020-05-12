Area junior highs have scheduled eighth-grade promotions for the coming weeks.
The Rantoul City Schools eighth-grade promotion ceremony will be posted on the J.W. Eater Junior High website and Facebook page by May 22. Principal Scott Woods said while the ceremony won’t be traditional, special awards will be presented and each student will be recognized by name.
“Each student will have a slide with their name, picture and a quote (if the student has turned in a quote),” Woods said on the school website. “Originally, we asked eighth-graders to submit photos, but, unfortunately, too many of our students uploaded photos we cannot use. As a result, we will be using their school picture from picture days. Following May 22, individual awards and promotion certificates will be available for pick up at school.”
Classes for the 2020-21 school year are scheduled to start Aug. 13. Teachers will arrive Aug. 11.
Other area schools will also hold some type of promotion ceremony to honor their eighth-graders.
For Prairieview-Ogden Junior High, Flatville, Superintendent Vic White said the event has been delayed to June 11 (it was previously scheduled May 14).
Said White:
“We told parents/graduates the following three options: 1). Traditional 2). Graduation with one graduate and five family members come into gym every 15-20 minutes so graduate can walk across the stage-pictures taken and then the next family. CU and IDPH would have to approve. 3) drive-thru graduation and drive around the communities afterwards.”
At Gifford Grade School, Superintendent Jay Smith said:
“Travis Huls, board president, and I will be going to each graduate’s home to deliver the diplomas and take a photo with the graduates. This will occur on May 21.”
At Fisher, superintendent Barb Thompson said:
“At this point, the junior high teachers are working to come up with a video. We took signs to their houses last week. We typically have a very short awards/promotion program.”
At Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, Superintendent Bill Mulvaney said.
“May 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Armstrong-Ellis parking lot.” A drive-thru ceremony will be held similar to what will take place for Armstrong Township High School graduates.
At Ludlow Grade School, Superintendent Jeff Graham said:
“Normally (in the past), LGS has had eighth-grade promotion/graduation. However, with coronavirus we will abide by the “rules” set out for graduation/promotion. We only have six kids this year; ours is pretty simple. One, we are honoring them with a sign in their yard; and two, we are doing a “drive-by” photo shoot (tentatively scheduled May 22) with the graduates certificate in front of the school.”
At Thomasboro Grade School, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said:
“Our students have picked up their diploma. We are putting together a promotion ceremony video; we are sending it out to the students on the 21st (scheduled promotion). We are working on plans for a parade around Thomasboro, but have not shared those plans at this time because we do not have all the particulars worked out yet.”