POTOMAC — Armstrong Archery team returned from a national tournament in Louisville, where they competed in two national tournaments in one day and had several success stories.
In the high school category, individual qualifiers for the NASP championship (world) included Jayce Townsend, who shot 34th out of 2,699 boys (41st of 7,837 overall) and Keegan Cunningham was 85th out of 2,699 boys, 111th overall.
The high school team qualified with a 3,338, 56th place out of 263 high school teams.
Armstrong-Ellis Grade School student Makenna Ackerman was the highest-scoring elementary girl from Illinois with a score of 267, and qualifies for the NASP championship. She was also second-place elementary female in the NASP Centershot National Tournament with a 284, a personal best.
Gifford Grade School students competed well, with Andrew Peck shooting a season best of 271, Kendrick Crawford equaling his season best of 257, Gavin Harris shooting a season best of 242, and Kennedy Hedrick had a 228, a personal best.
The Potomac Grade School team qualified for the NASP championship.
— Potomac Public Library will hold a last day celebration for its homework club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20.
Book club will meet to discuss “The Baker’s Secret” by Steven Kiernan at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. The adults can participate in a craft, Lots of Knots, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, and after-school puzzle and game time will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. later that day.
The children will have a turn at a Lots of Knots craft activity from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23.
— The Potomac American Legion will have a buffet breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Legion building.
— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders’ mural painting event is coming up.
Nathan Grice of Paxton will begin painting Friday, May 31 (weather permitting). The mural will be painted on the Middlefork Township Building, facing the butterfly garden on the east side.
Stay tuned for more information regarding a starting time. The public will be invited to watch as the mural unfolds.
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com