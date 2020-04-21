RANTOUL — The COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order has claimed another event.
The annual Arbor Day observance in Rantoul will not be held this year — “at least not at this time,” a Rantoul Garden Club member said.
“It saddens all of the members of the Rantoul Garden Club that we won’t be celebrating the day in April,” Carolyn Casteel said. “Maybe we can do it later in the year or plant two trees in 2021.
“In the meantime, we want to continue to promote the advancement of gardening and encourage the beautification of your yards, encourage all of you to continue with your gardening projects.”
The club has been selling and planting trees in celebration of Arbor Day since 1958. From 1958 to 2002 there were about 94,000 trees sold and planted in the Rantoul area. Since 2003 one tree has been planted on school grounds or a designated area in Rantoul. All of these plantings help Rantoul maintain the Tree City USA award.