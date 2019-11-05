RANTOUL — The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is bringing the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) directly to Rantoul residents.
A special event on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County will allow residents to apply for LIHEAP on a first-come, first-served basis.
LIHEAP provides winter heating assistance for eligible households, with benefits going toward residential natural gas and electric bills. The event in Rantoul lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the center located at 520 E. Wabash Ave.
Those eligible to apply for the program include:
• Low-income seniors (60 and older)
• Persons with permanent disabilities
• Those with pending disability status with Social Security
• Low-income households that contain a child age 5 or under
• Disconnected or imminent disconnection households
A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income for up to $1,561, a two-person household up to $2,114, a three-person household up to $2,666, and a family of four up to $3,219. Benefits are paid directly to utilities on behalf of eligible households. The exception is households whose heating costs are included in their rent.
The RPC needs the following documentation to process applications:
• Photo ID
• Proof of 30-day income
• Social Security cards for all household members
• Most recent utility bill
Applications will be taken at the Rantoul event Nov. 16 on a first-come, first-served basis.