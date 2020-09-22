The Rantoul Township High School District is accepting applications to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Kelly Foster.
The individual selected will serve on the school board from the date of appointment to April 6, 2021.
Applicants must meet the following qualifications:
— Be a United States citizen
— Be at least 18 years of age
— Be a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment
— Be a registered voter
— Not be a child sex offender
— Not hold another incompatible public office
— Not have a prohibited interest in any contract with the district
— Not hold certain types of prohibited state or federal employment
Applicants should show familiarity with the board’s policies regarding general duties and responsibilities of a board and a board member, including fiduciary responsibilities, conflict of interest, ethics and gift ban. The board’s policies are available at www.rths193.org.
Applicants may submit a letter of interest to Terry Huckstep, district secretary in the district office at 200 S. Sheldon. Letters of interest must be submitted by 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and include the following information:
— Statement acknowledging that the applicant meets all of the requirements listed above
— Reason(s) why the applicant would like to serve on the RTHS board of education
— Any work in the community that the applicant of which the board members should be aware