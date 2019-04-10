URBANA — The Champaign County Board has already turned over the keys to the former Champaign County Nursing Home to its new owners.
But it is still writing out checks for the financially challenged home.
On Tuesday night, the county board’s Committee of the Whole voted unanimously to recommend appropriating $410,204 to pay for the insurance premium for two-year claim extended reporting coverage for liability protection for the nursing home.
And, during a special meeting held just before the committee meeting, the county board voted 21-0 to approve budget amendments to pay off two nursing home general obligation bonds off early.
The board appropriated $3,002,800 for one bond and $1,570,000 for the second bond.
“We set aside money from the sale of the nursing home to pay the bonds off,” said County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Earlier this month, county officials finalized the sale of the nursing home at 500 Art Bartell Road.
The new name of the nursing home is University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, and the legal entity operating the home is University Rehabilitation Center of C-U LLC.
The home was sold for $11 million, but $1,340,000 in negotiated credits were made to the buyer.
Tuesday’s approval of insurance premium payments was the latest nursing home expenditure approved since the county board voted to sell the home.
In December, the county board approved $2.7 million in funding to keep the nursing home in operation for another couple of months.
In January, the county board approved another $6 million in nursing home expenses both to pay off bills to nursing home vendors dating back to 2015 and to write off nursing home bad debt.
In February, the county board voted to grant the county executive and treasurer authority to cover any shortfall in the nursing home’s accounts payable for March with a loan for up to $200,000.
Then the board authorized them to use a loan to make up for any March payroll issues.
In March, the county board spent $287,052 to pay nursing home employee benefit time and nursing home management retention bonuses.
In other business, the committee voted to proclaim the week of May 5 as National Correctional Officer Week and the week of May 12 as National Police Week.