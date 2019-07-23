RANTOUL — The annual Back to School Day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Church Women United Clothing Center, located in Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Children living in northern Champaign County from grades K-8 will receive new shoes, socks, underwear, book bags and school supplies. Children must be present to receive their shoes. Clothing will also be available, as well as free haircuts.
Northern Champaign County includes the areas of Rantoul, Gifford, Thomasboro, Ludlow and Dewey.
All families attending must pre-register at the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County, 520 E. Wabash Ave, Rantoul. Proof of address for each child must be shown at registration.