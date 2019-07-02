CHAMPAIGN — Charles McGee turned 22 on the day the U.S. entered World War II.
At the time, he was an engineering major at the University of Illinois.
Eleven months later, McGee left Champaign-Urbana for Alabama to train with a group of Army Air Corps cadets who would become some of the first black fighter pilots in the country, now known as the legendary Tuskegee Airmen.
He went on to fly 136 combat missions in WWII with the all-black 332nd Fighter Group, also known as the “Red Tails.” Later, he commanded fighter-bomber, support and training squadrons and was the first black commander of a stateside Air Force wing and base.
When he retired as a colonel after a 30-year Air Force career, McGee had a total of 6,308 flight hours — 1,151 of those in combat — and had completed 409 combat missions in three wars, a record that still stands. And, he’s the only fighter pilot to have flown 100 or more combat missions in WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
This week, McGee — who at 99 ½ is the oldest of the nine living Tuskegee Airmen pilots — will return to Champaign to attend a family reunion and ride in the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade.
Ramona Suggs-Winrow, the reunion chair, and her sister, Barbara Suggs-Mason, are thrilled that their great uncle is traveling with his daughter, Yvonne, from their home in Bethesda, Md., to the family gathering and participate in the holiday festivities.
While McGee has met area residents outside of the family while back for previous reunions — and a visit the old Chanute Air Museum in Rantoul on one of those trips — his great nieces said his parade participation will introduce him to a wider audience who may not be aware of his trailblazing role or his ties to the area.
“We want to reintroduce him to Champaign,” Suggs-Winrow said. “He’s been a gift to our family and our country, and we can’t say enough as to how proud we are of him.”
“He truly is an officer and a gentleman,” Suggs-Mason added.
McGee was born in Cleveland on Dec. 7, 1919, the middle child of Lewis McGee, an African Methodist Episcopal minister and social worker, and Ruth, who died shortly after the couple’s youngest was born.
When young Charles was in third grade, his father took a job in Chicago, he sent his children — including son Lewis Jr. and daughter Ruth — to live with the Harris family in St. Charles while he worked in the city. The couple helped raise the children during their formative years, showing them both love and discipline.
McGee excelled in school and was active in Boy Scouts, later earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
About seven years later, Lewis Sr.’s work moved the family to Keokuk, Iowa, and then to the south side of Chicago, where McGee finished his last semester of high school. He graduated from DuSable High School, the ninth of his class of 436.
The next year, he worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps, helping engineers on various road and farm projects, to earn money for college.
In 1940, McGee enrolled at the UI and took prerequisites for the engineering program before changing his major to life sciences. On campus, he was a member of the Army ROTC, the Pershing Rifles drill team and the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
“We were the studious ones, while the other fraternities were more social,” he said.
One day, McGee was walking on the quad when he noticed an attractive co-ed who would become his wife. Frances Nelson was a townie, and her father had been a prominent business owner in the black community.
McGee got to meet Frances, a Salem Baptist Church member, when she came to an event at Bethel AME Church, which he attended. After church, the young people gathered on a corner between the two churches.
“I was able to talk to her a little more. She finally invited me to walk her home,” he recalled.
But, McGee said, Frances enjoyed dancing, and she had her eye on a student from Chicago who was also a good dancer.
“I had to learn to jitterbug to keep her eye,” he said.
While McGee was enjoying college life, the U.S. was coming out of the depression. Overseas, Hitler had invaded several European countries, and Britain and France had declared war on Germany.
At school, McGee waited tables at the country club and worked other jobs to pay for meals. In the summer of 1941, he worked in a steel mill in Gary, Ind., where his father had moved, to pay for the next year’s tuition.
Later that year, McGee was back in Gary on his birthday. Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 7, he and other members of his glee club were on their way to sing at a church in Chicago when an announcement came over the radio: The Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor.
While McGee returned to campus, he knew it was a matter of time before he would be called into service. He had already received his draft card. After hearing stories from his father, a commissioned Army officer and infantry chaplain in WWI, he didn’t relish the idea of “being on the ground with a rifle.”
Early in 1942, McGee heard the Army Air Corps had started training black men to fly.
Prior to then, they weren’t allowed to perform technical jobs like fly or maintain aircraft in the military, said Mark Hanson, who curated the Chanute Air Museum from 2004 until its closure on Dec. 30, 2015. That stemmed from a 1925 Army War College report, stating they were physically qualified but mentally and morally inferior to do those jobs.
“In other words, we could dig ditches, cook food, drive trucks build road. But do anything technical, no way,” McGee said.
Hanson said the report, based on the performance of black units in WWI, was of dubious scientific quality.
“What it did not mention was that most of the African-American units were extremely poorly-trained by white officers and usually were not put in areas where they would have the opportunity to fight,” he said. “So, all of the conclusions in that report were based on inaccurate information and left out very important aspects. Unfortunately, it became the military’s guidebook on what African-Americans could and couldn’t do. It took a long time to sway the military establishment to even consider having not only African-American pilots but a completely all-black fighter squadron.”
That finally changed due to pressure from other, more open-minded leaders and a need for pilots. On March 19, 1941 the War Department activated the all-black, segregated 99th Pursuit Squadron.
“For some, the 99th was basically meant to prove a concept: We’ll give this a try. It’ll fail, and then you’ll see,” Hanson said,
Hanson said the misconception that blacks weren’t intelligent enough to do technical jobs was so ingrained that Army brass thought it would take two years or more to train them as mechanics — twice as long as their white counterparts. It was decided that support personnel in communications, armament, engineering and mechanics and the officers’ corps were sent to train at Chanute Field in Rantoul.
“It turns out, it took them less than a year” to complete training, he said.
While training at Chanute was segregated at first, Hanson said that turned out to be impractical in many areas due to staffing limitations. As a result, Chanute became one of the first military bases to be partially integrated.
After the mechanics exceeded excpectations, McGee said the Army decided to build an air field where black pilots could train.
“They found $4 million and built a separate air field seven miles northwest of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama,” he said.
By November 1942, the members of the 99th that trained at Chanute had moved to Tuskegee.
In April 1942, McGee took the written and physical exam for pilot training. He passed, then prayed he would be called for training before his draft number was.
Meanwhile, he and Frances decided to marry. The ceremony took place on Oct. 17 at the bride’s house with the groom’s father officiating.
The following Monday, McGee received his orders and was sworn in as an aviation cadet.
“I assume that because of my ROTC training, I didn’t need to go to boot camp,” said McGee, who arrived at Tuskegee Air Field on Nov. 24.
At that time, most of the country was still segregated under Jim Crow laws. While McGee had been subject to that and other forms of discrimination, such as being passed over or denied service because of the color of his skin, in the North, it was even more blatant in the Deep South.
“Back in those days, the city of Tuskegee was off limits, and the sheriff wasn’t a friend. You didn’t buy gas or walk down the street in certain areas,” he recalled, adding he focused on his training and off base, his wife who had graduated and moved south with him.
McGee had “never kicked a tire of an airplane” until he got to Moten Field.
“I had my first ride, in a PT-17, and I was hooked,” he said, adding he enjoyed “going up in the air; loop, roll and spin; and then come back and put my feet on the ground. The other thing was having the opportunity to take an aircraft up at sunset, fly up to 45,000 feet and see the sunset again and watch the stars come out. It just makes you realize we human beings are just one small aspect in a mighty grand universe.”
McGee earned his wings and commission as a 2nd lieutenant on June 30, 1943, then went to Selfridge Army Air Field in Michigan for combat training. Three days before Christmas, the 302nd Fighter Squadron of the 332nd Fighter Group was sent overseas.
By February 1944, the group was stationed in Naples, Italy. McGee, flying P-39 Airacrobras, conducted harbor and coastal patrols and later, strafed targets on the ground.
Then “the 332nd was picked to begin escort work,” McGee said, adding the group’s four squadrons — who were joined by another from the 99th Fighter Squadron — flew P-47 Thunderbolts and later P-51 Mustangs, alongside bomber groups as they flew missions over Germany and east European countries.
“If German aircraft tried to penetrate, we would dispatch an element to try to fight them off,” he continued, adding the Red Tails were in high demand by white bomber crews for escort missions because of their reputation of staying with and protecting them.
On Aug. 24, 1944, McGee was escorting a group of B-24s to Czechoslavakia when German Focke-Wulf 190s, elite German fighters, flew in to try to attack the formation.
When his element was dispatched to fight them off, he pursued one.
“I was able to get on his tail. Once he realized that, he tried to dive away. I was able to dive down and get a shot when he made a turn that put in him in the gun sight,” he recalled of his one aerial victory.
At the time, McGee was flying his P-51, named Kitten, which was his nickname for his wife.
“I also said my crew chief kept that engine purring like a kitten, so it had a dual meaning,” he said.
On Dec. 1, 1944, McGee returned to the states, having flown 136 combat missions.
Back at Tuskegee, he became an instructor pilot on the North American B-24 Mitchell bomber for the 477th Bombardment Group (Medium), an all-black group of bomber pilots, navigators and bombadiers that trained for combat but didn’t deploy before the end of the war. When Tuskegee closed, he was sent to Lockbourne Army Air Field (now Rickenbacker) south of Columbus, Ohio, where he worked as the base operations and training officer.
Despite being a decorated combat pilot and now a captain, McGee faced the same discrimination back home that he had before the war.
“In Europe, I was Charles McGee,” he said. “When you came down the gangplank in America, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re black.’ It was blacks this way, whites that way.”
When he was assigned to bases in Salina, Kan. and Riverside, Calif., he had to leave his family behind because “as a black man, I couldn’t buy or rent a home.”
While it ate at some colleagues, McGee never allowed himself to become bitter. Instead, he tried to live by the Boy Scout oath and his fraternity motto.
“To be first of all, you must become a servant to all,” he said. “That means your attitude has to be in the right direction. You help those coming along behind you, and you don’t let adverse circumstances be an excuse for serving.”
In 1947, the Air Force separated from the Army, determined to integrate their units. The segregated bases finally closed on July 1, 1949
“Their determination was we’ll use people based on their training and experience as well as need, not based on the color of their skin or happenstance of birth,” McGee said. “They were backed by the courageous President Harry Truman, who issued Executive Order 9981: All services need to integrate.”
The Army and Navy didn’t ingegrate until the Korean War.
Shortly after McGee left California to be the base operations officer at Clark Field in the Philippines, the Korean War broke out.
I was with the 67th Fighter Bomber Squadron picked up P-51s in Japan and flew missions out of Japan while they built the first landing strip inside the Pusan Perimeter in South Korea was built.
He flew the rest of his 100 combat missions moved over to the . He returned to the Philippines as a major.
After his tour, McGee returned to the Philippines to command the 44th Fighter Bomber Squadron and got to fly an F-80 fighter jet. His family was able to come over, and he and his wife — who already had daughter Charlene and son Ronald — welcomed Yvonne.
McGee returned to the states and graduated from the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, assigned to the Flew F-89, headquarters, got promotion to lt. col, went over to cold way actity and took over the 7230th Support Squadron, ending up in Italy when the Jupiter Missle deployed there, and later assigned back to Richards-Gebaur Air Base in Kansas City, Mo.,
During the Vietnam War, he was chosen to lead the 16th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, one of two new squadrons in the 460th Tactical Reconnaissance Wing. He flew 173 missions during that war.
Afterward, McGee returned to Europe as an army liaison and was promoted to full colonel. He worked in materials as part 50th Tactical Fighter Wing in Germany, and continued to fly with one of three squadrons.
In 1972, McGee he became commander of Richards-Gebaur base, the first black commander of a stateside air force wing and base. He took mandatory retirement on Jan. 31, 1973.
Over his military career, McGee was recognized with a number of awards including the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 25 Oak Leaf Clusters.
In 2007, President George W. Push and the U.S. Congress presented him and other surviving and deceased Tuskegee Airmen with the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award. And in 2011, he was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.
Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, filed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, Congress’ must-pass defense legislation, to authorize an promotion to brigadier general.
“Charles McGee’s outstanding service to our country is truly remarkable,” the Maryland Democrat said. “There is no doubt that his efforts deserve this recognition, and I will continue working to get it done.”
On March 7, the Secretary of the Air Force determined that McGee is qualified for and merits the honorary promotion. Congress must now enact legislation authorizing the President to issue it.
Following his retirement from the military, McGee resumed his college education, earning a degree in business administration from Colombia College in 1978.
“I thought if I’m telling the young people to get a college education, I needed to myself,” he said.
McGee had a successful career in the private sector as director of real estate and purchasing for ISC Financial Corp. and vice president of real estate for one of its subsidiaries, while serving on various boards in Kansas City. Later, he managed the city’s downtown airport “until the day said, ‘I’d like to go fishing more often,’ and I decided it would be nicer than punching a clock.”
In his retirement, he served in various leadership positions with the Boy Scouts of America and was giving its Distinguished Eagle Scout award in 2009.
He has also continued to serve as an ambassador for the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., which he helped form in 1972.
Long before then, members had been holding reunions and other gatherings to catch up and reminisce.
“We decided we ought to organize,” said McGee, a past president of the national nonprofit whose goals are: To preserve the history of the pioneering black airmen and support personnel, and inspire youths to aviation and space careers.
It also awards scholarships to high school seniors who have achieved excellence in academics.
There are 53 chapters across the country including the Col. Charles E. McGee Chapter, at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.
“Our purpose is to promote the legacy of the airmen and tell their story,” said Frank West, the chapter’s vice president. “That’s more important now than ever since (the living ones) are in their 90s.
“Sadly, we just lost another one,” West continued, referring to Lt. Col. Robert Friend, who died in California on June 21. Friend, who was 99, flew 142 combat missions in WWII.
West said the chapter particularly works to highlight McGee’s experiences and “promote his vision of empowerment through education, delegation, opportunity and good will.
“There’s probably no greater guy from the Tuskegee Airmen that I’ve met,” said Frank West, who happens to share McGee’s birthday.
“One of the interesting things that impressed me most is Col. McGee is an Eagle Scout,” he said, explaining he heard him speak to a group of active military members a few years back. “One of the questions was: What’s your moral compass … what makes you the man that you are? He recited the Eagle oath and said, ‘Can you come up with a better set of rules?’ He’s a war hero, but he’s just a genuine person. If you met him on the street and didn’t know who he was or what he’s done, you’d still enjoy having a conversation with him.”
Hanson also met McGee when he visited the Chanute museum. He was impressed not only by the retired colonel’s service record, but his humility.
“They’re all so humble,” said Hanson, who also met others when they came to a special Tuskegee exhibit in 2006. “They’ll tell you they were just doing their job. They wanted an equal shot to serve their country like anybody else. They did that, and they did that very well.”
While McGee was happy to serve his country and prove his worth, he said he and his fellow Red Tails “didn’t go into training to set the world on fire.
“We just wanted to be part of what the country was all about at the time,” he said. “We could have gone into the corner and said, ‘They don’t want us,’ and not have served the country. But … it was more about wanting to our best and accomplish the mission we were assigned.”