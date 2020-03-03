POTOMAC — More than 800 archers descended on Armstrong during three days of the Cupid Classic tournament at Armstrong Township High School.
The high school was filled to capacity with archers and spectators for the event held Feb. 8, 15 and 16.
The team was busy every weekend in February. It got things rolling the first Saturday in February featuring only members of the Armstrong team to get some experience.
At a regular tournament the team awared top 10 medals for each gender in each division. For this one gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to the top 25 for each gender in each division.
On Feb. 29 a Me and My Pal tournament was hosted at Potomac Grade School. More than 70 archers teamed up with their pals (a parent, grandparent, adult, friend, etc.) to shoot at 10 meters. This gave the archers the opportunity to become the coach of their pal.
The team is coached by Garry and Kris Hawker.
— The Potomac senior lunch is once again active after a winter break.
It will be held at noon Thursday, March 5, at the Potomac Church of Christ. Loretta Burke and Linda Chestnut will host. If interested in a meal and fellowship, please bring a dish to pass and an appetite.
— Potomac Public Library is the recipient of two books donated by the authors — a former resident and her husband.
Jessie Judy Mattis, daughter of Brian and Sandy Judy of Potomac, wrote and donated “Power Up,” which Sandy said is “decidedly Christian, although not at all aggressive or preachy.”
Her husband, Chip, wrote “Under the Dancing Tree”, a children’s book. He was inspired to write it after watching his first-born daughter beautifully twirling among the willow branches in their yard. Both books are available to check out at the library.
— The Potomac food pantry will hold its distribution at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the old ambulance building. Those who reside in Middlefork Township and meet eligibility requirements are invited. Bring a box or basket to hold items.
— The Potomac book club has chosen “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury for its next discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
A synopsis of the book: “Guy Montag is a fireman. His job is to destroy the most illegal of commodities, the printed book, along with the houses in which they are hidden. He never questions the destruction and ruin his actions produce, until he meets an eccentric young neighbor who introduces him to a past where people didn’t live in fear and to a present where one sees the world through the ideas in books instead of the mindless chatter of television. Montag begins to question everything he has ever known.”
The Potomac Public Library will have a limited number of copies of this book available for checkout through the newly joined interlibrary system.
— Homework Club will meet from 3:15-5:30 p.m. March 9, 11,12,16, 18, and 19.
A history talk will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and a paper shamrock plant craft will be offered for the children from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Adults can enjoy coloring, puzzles or just a chat at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. A chldren’s activity will be from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
— The third annual Armstrong FFA pork barbecue dinner and auction will be held Saturday, March 7, in the Armstrong Township High School gym.
Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. A freewill donation will be taken. The silent auction is from 5-7 p.m., and the live auction will begin at 6 p.m. with Mowery Auction Co.
Funds raised from the evening will go toward student leadership scholarships, college scholarships and FFA chapter activities including Illinois and National FFA conventions. Items on the auction block include tools, grain drying certificates, collectible tractors, and restaurant certificates, among others. More information can be found on the Armstrong FFA Facebook page, or by calling 217-840-7251.
— Thought for the week: “”If we would learn what the human race really is at the bottom, we need only to observe it in election times.” Mark Twain
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com