LUDLOW — An amended budget that is $40,674 in the black was presented to the school board at its May meeting.
Anticipated revenues were placed at $1,154,385.
The major revenue funds include $1,102,746, education; $71,260, operations and maintenance; $57,096, transportation; and $7,413, working cash.
Anticipated expenses total $1,113,711.
The major expense funds include $890,331, education; $68,375, operations and maintenance; and $48,005, transportation.
The budget will be on display for 30 days at the school office before being adopted at the board’s June 20 meeting. A budget hearing at 5:45 p.m. will precede the 6 p.m. regular meeting.
Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said the district has a projected fund balance of $1,520,215 at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The board approved a revised 2019-20 school calendar, which is a day longer than originally anticipated due to state requirements.
The last day will be May 27, not May 26 as originally anticipated.
KISSELL RETIRING
The board accepted the resignation of Judy Kissell as school secretary. Kissell will retire at the end of the school after 20 years.
Prior to working at Ludlow, she worked for 10 years for the Joliet school district.
“She has been a cornerstone for our district for so long,” Lobmaster said. “She will be asked to train our new secretary.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also:
• Approved the employment of Ashley Garcia, care professional, for next school year.
• Approved D&H Home Rejuvenation and Landscaping to do the demolition for the new window project at a cost of $1,400.
• Voted to approve a one-year contract with First Student for bus service for $250 per day.
• Approved a contract with Specialized Data Systems Inc. for new financial software to be used by the school bookkeeper for $8,550.
• Heard from Principal Tanya Turner, who reported sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students went on a field trip to Krannert Art Museum and Theater and Beckman Institute of Arts and Sciences in Champaign. The K-2 students went to the Ludlow Community Center and had lunch with senior citizens.