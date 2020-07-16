RANTOUL — An 80-year-old Rantoul man has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in sexual activity in a public place.
Glenn Tadlock, 1400 block of Pine Avenue, was given a notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct.
Police were dispatched at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday regarding an indecent-exposure incident. Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police were told a man and woman were engaged in a sexual activity at the park.
They both left the park prior to police arriving. Tadlock, however, was later located and interviewed.
Sullivan said Tadlock denied any sexual activity had occurred, but ultimately admitted to police a sex act had taken place.
The female has not been located.