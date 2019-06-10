RANTOUL — The four masked individuals who allegedly forced their way into a Rantoul home May 30 have all been apprehended, according to Rantoul police.
Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said all four are juveniles and have been identified and arrested. Three were sent to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, and a fourth was released to his mother.
One of the four was armed with a hand gun and one with a bat when they entered a home in the 1300 block of Sycamore Lane.
All four were wearing masks. One of the four allegedly pointed a handgun at a juvenile who lived there. They began rifling through items in the home and took some things.
Sullivan said someone at the home was familiar with at least one of the suspects.
Police did not release a list of items that were taken.