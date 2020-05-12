RANTOUL — The Rantoul City Schools district was forced to cancel its kindergarten registration in April due to school closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, so officials are coming up with a different method of registration.
“We are trying to do all online registration through our Skyward portal that opened May 1,” RCS Information Systems Manager Darcy Widener said.
Parents and guardians wanting to enroll children should go to RCS137.org and click on the tab for new and returning students. Widener said the site contains a great deal of information.
New parents to the district are asked to either scan or take a photo of a photo ID and submit it along with proof of residency using either documents from a mortgage, lease or Rantoul utility bill. The child’s birth certificate should also be submitted for new students.
For returning students, parents only need to log in with their password. The site also includes contact information for Widener, whose number is listed on the site, if they are having trouble getting a password.
The registration process will remain open until the start of school. Teachers report Aug. 11 and students Aug. 13.
Widener said the information is needed to help school personnel determine hiring based on class size and to order classroom supplies.
“The more information we have, the sooner it helps us to prepare for the fall school year,” Widener said.
Kindergartners and sixth-graders are required to have physicals and immunizations.
“I’m positive they’re going to extend that deadline with doctor offices being closed,” Widener said. “We are still encouraging families with children in kindergarten or sixth grade to call the doctor’s office as soon as possible to make an appointment.”
Widener said to date about 125 students have been registered.