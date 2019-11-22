URBANA — A Rantoul man already charged with allegedly having sex with a teen girl has had additional charges lodged against him in the wake of the allegedly lewd pictures of her being found on his cellphone.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said she filed a child pornography charge earlier this week against Jorge L. Elvir-Reyes, 31, who listed an address in the 900 block of East Congress Avenue.
After his arrest Nov. 12 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly having sex with the 14-year-old girl in Rantoul in October and early November, Elvir-Reyes posted $7,500 cash and was released from jail.
Clark said Rantoul police did a forensic search of his phone and discovered pictures of the same girl allegedly engaged in acts of sexual conduct. That part of the investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor said.
Police turned up enough evidence for Clark to add additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Elvir-Reyes as well.
Police said earlier Elvir-Reyes had come to the Rantoul area from Honduras to be with extended family and obtain employment. He met the girl through family members.
Child pornography is a Class 1 felony, carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. The other charges are less-serious Class 2 felonies. Elvir-Reyes was arraigned Thursday on the pornography charge and the new sex abuse counts.
Judge Adam Dill refused to lower the $250,000 bond set earlier by another judge, meaning Elvir-Reyes will need another $25,000 in cash to win his release.
Dill told Elvir-Reyes to be back in court Dec. 3.