RANTOUL — The village board will be asked to approve a stormwater improvement amendment that will add another $495,769 cost to the Rantoul sports complex.
Byrne & Jones Construction, general contractor for the complex, will be hired to complete the improvement project, which includes the expansion of an existing pond into a functioning detention pond and the onsite storm stormline and field underdrains.
The project, to be voted on at the June 9 board meeting, will include installation of a 36-inch outfall/storm line and smaller tiles, to manage the existing field tiles.
The project will include a $25,000 contingency fund.
A meeting was held in March with area farmers. The project will be a major improvement to area farm ground, the board learned.
Public Works Director Greg Hazel said it became evident that a larger area drained through the sports complex “as opposed to just the design of the stormwater” for the facility.
“There’s actual runoff from the west side of the interstate that comes across that property.”
Early projections placed the total cost of the complex at up to $23 million. Final figures won’t be known until the project is completed.
Other business
The board was also asked to approve:
— A $65,000 design engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering Inc. for roadway improvements of Congress Avenue and Sheldon Street — two principle streets that run past Rantoul Township High School. The agreement will be paid for using Community Development Block Grant funds. Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the construction will be “close to a million dollar project.”
— A $36,015 contract with Merrell Bros. Inc. to purge the wastewater treatment plant of excess solids through a one-time, on-site sludge de-watering. Hazel said the work will improve the plant’s effectiveness and offer better odor control.
— The final map that divides the village into six districts for the election of one village trustee from each district. Changing to a districting method in which one trustee will be elected to each district, rather than on an at-large basis, was approved by voters in the November 2018 election. Once the map is approved, Village Clerk Mike Graham said the board will have a drawing to determine which districts initially will have two-year terms and which will have four-year terms.
— Mayor Chuck Smith’s reappointment of department heads Scott Eisenhauer, administrator; Pat Chamberlin, comptroller; Danny Russell, ESDA coordinator; Ken Waters, fire chief; Tony Brown, police chief; Hazel, public works; and Luke Humphrey, recreation director. The reappointments will be discussed in closed session.
Job well done
Trustee Sam Hall thanked the village administration, police and fire departments for being proactive to protect local businesses from the threat of riots and looting following similar action that took place May 31 in Champaign.
“What we’re seeing across the nation is just a cry for a voice,” Hall said. “We have a bunch of people ... who are underpaid, overworked who just feel like they’re not trusted. ... There’s a myriad of reasonings that have grown and boiled this pot over.
“We’re lucky not to experience any of that in our town.”
Hall said everyone has “a responsibility, whether us here or us out there on Facebook land, for each other.
“We’re wearing a mask to protect someone else. That’s essentially what we need to do as leaders in our community. We need to reach out to people who we know who feel they can’t trust government ... or feel like they’re on their last legs. We can’t expect them to come to us.”
Hall said he has spoken to a number of residents who’ve expressed reluctance.
“They say, ‘Why should I go’ to village meetings? ‘We’re not being heard,’ or ‘I can’t go because I’m working second shift.’
“The challenge to myself is to begin looking for ways to begin reaching out to parts of our community that don’t reach out to us.”
Public comment
Resident Debbra Sweat spoke on a number of topics.
She thanked Mar’Ques Reed for organizing the Black Lives Matter demonstration in town and said she was proud of the support it received as well as the diversity displayed. “It was evident our young adults want change,” Sweat said.
She addressed the human relations commission, which she said has not met in years. She said the commission could be a way to build bridges and open the lines of communication, addressing the needs of the marginalized and disenfranchised as well as to address race relations in Rantoul.
She thanked Grants Manager/HUD Administrator Ken Turner and the public works department for their work on a pothole problem on Illinois Drive and North Drive. Sweat said Trustee Terry Workman’s retort to an email she sent suggested a list be compiled and prioritized based on street repair needs and funding “because there are roads in terrible condition all over town.” She asked who is in charge of the list and who should people email?
She asked if final information on this year’s storm drain fee collection default amnesty program has been released and if there is a project list.
Sweat said October is domestic violence awareness month. Citing figures from 2017-19, Rantoul averages 511 domestic calls annually. She said she hopes the village publicizes domestic violence awareness and “does more to educate the public.” She said last year, Rantoul participated in Sen. Scott Bennett’s campaign to collect cell phones for a domestic violence program in Champaign. She said she didn’t see a flyer posted on the village police department or chamber of commerce websites. “Let’s do better for our town and community,” she said.
Sweat also asked if there are plans to review or revise the employment hiring procedure personnel manual or will that be the responsibility of the new village board in 2020-21.
Gamel said he would like to second Sweat’s comment about getting a human relations commission back together.
“I’m kind of tenured enough on the board and in the village to remember past human relations commissions,” he said. “... I don’t think we ever gave it a lot of energy or juice. It could be that the time is right that ... we would have some active participation in it.”
Smith said the commission had been formed to settle disputes in the area of housing, but he said perhaps the commission should be re-formed “to look at different types of issues as well.”