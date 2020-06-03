ACE Award winner Krile changes from shy introvert to confident teen

RANTOUL — Someday movie goers might see a local name when the credits roll on the silver screen: Zane Krile.
The 2020 Rantoul Township High School grad will attend Parkland College and then the University of Illinois to study music composition.
“I would like to ... begin writing movie, TV shows and videogame soundtrack scores,” said the winner of the ACE Award, which goes to the RTHS senior who has overcome the greatest handicaps to excel. (ACE stands for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence).
Krile counts the likes of famous composers John Williams, Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard and Randy Newman among the people he would like to emulate.
“I hope to achieve this with my own unique style that I have started to develop and hope to continue to develop as I move forward to bigger things in my musical journey,” Krile said.
He hopes to produce songs in all types of genres for multiple causes.
“I want to start by writing music that specifically suits concert bands especially for high school bands because of my memorable experience on a personal level.”
Krile has progressed a great deal already from the shy, anxiety-ridden freshman who entered RTHS four years ago to the confident person he is today.
His father, Scott Krile, said Zane has actually gone from being an introvert to more of an extrovert.
Zane said he has definitely “come out of my shell.”
He attributes much of that to his friend group. And being named clarinet section leader in the school band — which he called one of the proudest moments in his life — gave him confidence to succeed.
“This event showed me that all my hard work and dedication through six years of playing the clarinet paid off. The fact that I was able to get the position and uphold it shows how much I was able to change from the start of my high school experience to the ... end.”
He said being a section leader is not something he could have pulled off in the early days of high school because of his shyness and anxiety.
RTHS guidance counselor Julie Kavanaugh said Krile’s anxiety, which was due partly to his shyness and partly due to a substance abuse problem in his family, had an impact on his ability to make friends early in high school “and to even speak with his teachers.”
“He worked extremely hard to break out of the shell he was in, and the young man we see today is remarkably different than the shy freshman who walked into RTHS in August 2016,” Kavanaugh said.
Despite all of his issues, Krile finished high school with a 5.30 grade point average.
He has challenged himself by enrolling in and completing honors and AP classes. Kavanaugh said Krile was an integral part in the school band and jazz programs.
He has also been part of the worship team at Rantoul’s Christian Life Church.
Krile said life wasn’t as exciting before he began to change,
“It was definitely more dull than it is now for sure,” he said. “It makes a world of difference. It also came in the way of my academics at some point.”
Krile said he “wasn’t terrible” academically before, getting As and Bs, but his last two years he got all As.
In addition to the clarinet, the 18-year-old is proficient on the piano and the bass guitar. He has played other instruments such as the saxophone and percussion but likes piano, clarinet and bass the best.
Krile, who said he really doesn’t have any other hobbies besides music, has spent much of the quarantine period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic creating music at home. He has posted some videos on social media of himself playing the piano.
His high school guidance counselor is rooting for him.
“I truly admire Zane’s tenacity and determination in overcoming all of the obstacles life has put in his way, and I am confident that he will continue to use these characteristics to make a full and happy life for himself,” Kavanaugh said.