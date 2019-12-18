URBANA — Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has hired an outside accounting firm to help the county treasurer’s office get caught up on a backlog of work.
Kloeppel said she’s using money from her own office’s budget this month to hire the firm of CliftonLarsonAllen to reconcile all 2019 monthly bank statements.
County bank account statements need to be reconciled by the end of the year, she said.
“It became really clear that we needed to get the accounts reconciled,” Kloeppel said.
County Treasurer Laurel Prussing said she’s been without a chief deputy in her office for months, “so we have to catch up.”
Her chief deputy was on family leave, and now isn’t returning, Prussing said.
“If you lose a key person for three months, guess what, you get behind,” she said.
The county treasurer has multiple responsibilities beyond sending out annual property-tax bills and collecting the payments. The treasurer also is responsible for depositing, investing and disbursing all funds for the county.
According to a memo Kloeppel sent to the county board earlier this month, work delays in the treasurer’s office have been noted since mid-year.
For example, she said, the deputy director of finance in the county executive’s office wasn’t receiving enough information to prepare monthly financial reports and begin the budgeting process for 2020, and the county auditor’s office was noticing delays with posting revenues.
Hiring the CPA this month to reconcile bank statements was the latest of several steps that have been taken to help the treasurer’s office move forward, according to Kloeppel.
Among other steps have been hiring part-time temporary staff to help complete the tax collection and distributions.
Training also has been provided by the county supervisor of assessments, county auditor, the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s fiscal staff and the information technology department.
“In September, the auditor obtained access to view county bank accounts to help the treasurer track wire transfer and electronic deposits,” Kloeppel’s memo said.
“The auditor’s office provided training to the treasurer’s office on banking transactions, credit card payments, cash receipts and other electronic banking matters.”
The treasurer’s office also hired part-time temporary staff in October to help complete items related to the RPC on grant reporting and property tax adjustments and penalties, according to Kloeppel.
Prussing, who was elected county treasurer in 2018, said she’s preparing to advertise for a new deputy treasurer.