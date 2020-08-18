RANTOUL — About 20 percent of Rantoul Township High School’s 790 students have opted not to set foot in the building this fall, instead choosing a fully remote learning model, Superintendent Scott Amerio told the school board Monday night.
To limit the number of students in the building at any point as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, starting Aug. 20, half of the remaining students will attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the other half attending on Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays will be remote-learning days for all students. Students can switch models at the semester break.
Students wearing face masks, undergoing regular temperature checks and classes maintaining social distance are part of a broader educational plan crafted by a committee of parents, teachers, students, counselors, social workers and administrators. The committee used Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when designing the reopening plan.
“All of these guidelines, what they are designed to do is mitigate close contact,” Amerio said, saying it has been challenging in some classrooms to space desks 6 feet apart.
“This is a plan we came up with for a situation we’ve never been in,” he said. “It’s been a struggle trying to figure this all out.”
In most classrooms, there will be about a dozen desks in use, all facing the same way.
The main tenets of the plan involved maximizing in-person time with teachers; reducing the number of classes students had to focus on; being respectful of teachers’ prep work for in-person and remote learning; and not reducing opportunities for students to take their chosen classes.
“The bottom line is our kids need to see us, and we need to see them,” Amerio said.
Other facets of the plan include:
— Students are required to wear face masks at all times, especially on buses, except while eating and participating in physical education outside. Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are providing one cloth face mask per student.
— The school’s 135 faculty and staff members are required to wear face masks. For those teachers who work with hearing-impaired students who read lips, they will wear clear masks.
— Students will be asked to use hand sanitizer and given a disinfecting wipe to clean the surfaces of their desks as they enter and leave the classroom. Chromebooks that are issued will be sanitized in the same way. Every night, custodians will perform a more extensive cleaning, and buses will be disinfected after each route.
— All students will undergo symptom screenings and temperature checks each day.
— Students returning to school after testing positive for COVID-19 must have two negative COVID tests in a row, at least 24 hours apart, and have a release from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to return to school or school-related activities. Those who test positive with symptoms and those who were not tested but who displayed symptoms must wait at least 10 days since the first symptoms appeared; at least three days with no fever and without the use of fever-reducing medications. Those who tested positive with no symptoms must wait at least 10 days since testing positive and have developed no symptoms.
Those exposed to COVID must self-quarantine for 14 days, and if the exposure was from a household member, an additional 14 days must have passed since the person who tested positive was released from quarantine.
— Social distance at bus stops and on buses will be maintained.
— Students will have to take breakfast to class with them to eat, served from four carts throughout the school that will be located next to 6-foot marks on the floor so that students don’t congregate while waiting to be served. After students dismiss from their last class, they can buy a “grab-and-go” lunch for that day and breakfast and lunch for the next remote learning day. On Mondays, meals will be available for pickup at the west wing entrance between 9 and 11 a.m.
— Students will go straight from one classroom to another between periods, instead of socializing in hallways. Amerio said there wasn’t a good way to stagger passing periods because it would have resulted in students congregating somewhere. All students will be encouraged to walk on the right side of the hallway, rather than having designated one-way hallways.
A monitor on each bus will assign students a seat. Amerio said in some cases students may have to be placed within 6 feet of one another at later stops but that exposure will be less than 15 minutes, the amount the Centers for Disease Control defines as close contact.
Amerio stressed parents need to screen their children for illness at home before sending them to school. If a student comes to school with a fever above 100 degrees, the student will be sent home. Amerio said such students could not be put back on a bus because it could potentially expose others to illness. He added that it will be important for parents to ensure the school has accurate emergency contact information.
“It’s going to be important for families to have communication with us,” Amerio said, for example, if a student suffers from seasonal allergies that may mimic COVID symptoms.
Students will attend in person from 8 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. If students have internet access issues at home, they can eat lunch socially distanced at school and work there until 2 p.m., when another bus will take them home.
The district applied for a grant for 79 hotspots to give to families that may have access issues. Amerio said the school has enough Chromebooks to provide to students who need them.
Amerio explained that the school’s geothermal units in the east wing are constantly pulling in fresh air, “so we’re not recirculating a bunch of air,” he said. “That really helps.”
A couple of additions were made to the plan. Board member Monica Hall proposed disabling the water fountains so only refilling stations would be available for students’ personal water bottles. Rantoul resident Debbra Sweat suggested the screening checklist should include asking students if they have taken a fever reducer.
Public comments
Tracy Williams of Rantoul Reformed, an organization dedicated to creating justice for Black people, asked about the status of a request made at last month’s meeting to form a committee to find why there aren’t more teachers of color at RTHS. Williams said she understood the board has been working on a reopening plan, “but this is also urgent. People in the black community are dying.” She said it’s important for students of color to have teachers in the classroom who reflect their community.
Board President Ann Reale said the board had worked on a resolution but was unsatisfied with the result.
“After careful consideration, we have chosen to take a little more time to make sure the resolution accurately reflects the feelings of this board,” she said.
After the board drafts a resolution, it will reach out to community members and some of the teachers for their input.
“This is something we do take seriously,” Reale said. “We just want to be able to get it right.”
Sweat, also with Rantoul Reformed, said she feels Blacks are the school’s third priority, after whites and Latinos, and are not receiving equality in educational efforts.
“Because of that, I felt frustrated,” Sweat said.
Sweat also expressed concern about access to information, questioning why more is not available on the RTHS website and why some is posted on Principal Todd Wilson’s Facebook page, which she noted not all parents have access to.
“What it does is create mistrust,” she said.
Personnel issues
The board accepted the resignations of paraprofessional Paxton Palumbo and assistant football coach Andre Taylor and hired industrial technology teacher John Burke and custodian David Beinborn. Appointments were made for the following intervention study hall personnel, who will serve as remote learning coordinators: Samantha Schroeder, Rhea Modglin, Mari Mermelstein, Tammy Ingram, Trish Freeman, Kristin Walerowicz, Allison Cox, Hannah Yeam, Jenna Flessner, Beth Carsley, Hilary Veitch, Brenna Williams, Lisa Martin, Mindy Moberg, Bryce Hartranft, AJ Richard, Michelle Strater and Ashley Bryan.
Tentative Fiscal Year 2021 budget
The tentative 2020-2021 budget hearing is set for 5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, prior to the regular September board meeting.
“Our Fiscal Year 2021 budget is going to look fantastic,” Amerio said. “Expenditures are going to be up a little, but the revenue is going to be really high.”
The tentative budget shows total revenue at $14,041,203 and total expenditures at $12,035,186 for a surplus budget of $2,006,017.
In previous years, the district received the majority of its property tax revenue before June 30, but last year issues with the Illinois Department of Revenue prevented the district from receiving those funds until July. In addition, this year problems at the county treasurer’s office delayed property tax revenue from getting to the district before the end of the fiscal year. Consequently, the district will be receiving two large sums of money.
Amerio said he would make some adjustments to the budget, possibly moving money from the education fund to the operations and maintenance fund to pay for some capital projects.
Financial update
The district received about $14,000 less this year than last year in county sales tax revenue, which would have been collected in April.
“We were kind of expecting this would be our low month,” Amerio said, adding the district would still be able to pay back its bonds.
Amerio met with Loman-Ray Insurance Group about renewing the district’s health insurance, which will carry an increase of 7.9 percent. Amerio had budgeted for a 20-percent increase.
“I thought with everything going on, we would see a big increase,” he said.
Key fob entry system
The board approved a proposal for a $47,000 key fob entry system at 17 of the most commonly used doors on campus.
“It provides a much more secure campus rather than having keys out there,” Amerio said. “Not everyone would have access to every door.”
Amerio noted that the key fobs are actually less expensive than keys.
Board member Jeremy Larson added that each is individually coded and recognizable, and the information is stored in a database so that administration can see who is on campus and what time they arrived and left.
Such a system will be helpful in situations such as one in which the east wing flooded and multiple keys had to be tried at each door to gain entry, Larson said.