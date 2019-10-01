Here are services being offered by Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County.
Clothing center: referrals for free clothing for all ages throughout the school year, and back-to-school supplies and clothing for K-8th-grade students. Call 217-693-4580.
Rosecrance: mental health counseling. Call 217-398-8080 or 217-356-7566.
HopeSprings counseling services: youth counseling. Call 217-531-2360.
Regional Planning Commission: police social worker. Call 217-892-2105.
Courage Connection: counseling by appointment for those who are experiencing, or have experienced, domestic violence. Call 217-384-4390.
Kruger Vision Service: eyeglasses for Illinois Medicaid recipients with prescription from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays. Call 217-893-1530.
LIHEAP/Regional Planning Commission: utility assistance and weatherization. Call 217-384-1226.
Senior services/Regional Planning Commission: assistance to seniors, 60 years and older. Call 217-328-3313.
CRIS Healthy-Aging Center: assistance to seniors. Call 217-355-1543.
Champaign County Health Care Consumers: help with health care issues, including signing up for insurance, applying for financial assistance and navigating other health care access problems. Call 217-352-6533.
Youth Assessment Center/Regional Planning Commission: court diversion for youth. Call 217-239-5933.
Kids Foundation: fee waivers for recreational programs for youth K-8th-grade students living in the RTHS district. Info available at the front desk.
SNAP application assistance: volunteers available to help fill out Illinois DHS applications. Info available at the front desk or call 217-893-1530.
East Central Illinois Refugee Mutual Assistance Center: provides services to refugees and immigrants resettling in east-central Illinois. Call 217-344-8455.
Illinois DHS forms: available at the front desk.
Offices at CSC are available for meetings with other service providers on request. Fax and copy service available at a minimal cost. Free local and toll-free telephone service available.