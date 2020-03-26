A genuine flattening of the curve

We hear a lot these days about flattening the curve.
Rural Flatville photographer Jessica Starkey saw an example of that recently near her home — a rainbow that was close to the ground with another rainbow above it.
Maybe it was a heavenly message of encouragement.
Here’s what Starkey had to say about the opalescent display: “The sunlight glowed, after having been overcast for days and was like a spotlight through my porch door window. I just couldn’t believe what I saw! A rainbow that was so close and almost lying on the ground. It wasn’t until after I uploaded my images to my computer that I noticed the second rainbow form above it. Almost like a comforter of love over a baby.”