A double dose of forgiveness: Village board asked to write off library loan

Rantoul Public Library originally was to have received a grant of more than $300,000 from the state of Illinois to buy the former bowling alley at Chanute Air Force Base and move the library there from its Century Boulevard location. But the state reneged on the promise, and the library received only $100,000 of that amount. The village of Rantoul agreed to loan the remainder of money to the library, but later said it would forgive the loan. But no record can be found of a formal vote on the loan forgiveness.