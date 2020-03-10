RANTOUL — J.W. Eater Principal Scott Woods has a word of explanation to those concerned by low state test scores turned in by Rantoul City Schools. Of the 1,800 students, about 20 percent are Spanish-speaking children not proficient in English.
“When you see the test scores come out and it doesn’t look good keep in mind we have 20 percent of our kids taking the test who don’t speak English,” Woods said.
In previous years, the state said students who were in their first year in the United States didn’t have to take the reading test. That changed last year when all students — first year in the country or not, English-speaking or not — had to take the reading test.
“It’s a very frustrating experience for those kids,” said Woods, the RCS bilingual director. “The best way to improve a non-English speaker’s proficiency in an academic setting ... is to instruct them in their native language.”
Woods said more than 20 percent of the RCS enrollment who are proficient in Spanish, but many have mastered the English language to the point they don’t require services in that language.
Beginning this year, Spanish-speaking students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade are receiving almost all of their daily instruction in their native language.
“We learn more than just reading and writing in schools,” Woods said. “They’re learning math and science and social studies and social skills. If the only thing we were doing was teaching them English now, they’re not learning any of that other content.”
Woods, who was recently named to succeed Michelle Ramage as Rantoul City Schools superintendent effective Jan. 1, 2022, said learning is more difficult for non-English speakers who come to this country.
“Keep in mind when you were a kid, when we were learning to read we were learning in the language that we speak. We want our kids to be able to read but also learn the content,” Woods said.
The goal is for students to be proficient bilingual speakers, readers, writers and listeners in both Spanish and English by the end of the eighth grade.
“That’s a long-term process for us,” he said.
The prior academic approach was overwhelming for Spanish-speaking parents, according to Woods, noting the newer model is better suited for well-rounded children.
“(Parents) want their kids to be fluent in both languages,” he said. “Fluency means you can read, write, speak and listen. Most of our Spanish-speaking kids typically aren’t learning to read and write in Spanish because they weren’t doing that in school. They are able to speak it, but that is not transferable in the academic world if you can’t read and write.”
RCS has adopted a bilingual model that is being used in Champaign-Urbana schools that Woods said has seen a great deal of success. This year’s Urbana freshmen started in the bilingual program as kindergartners. He said Urbana will begin offering what they call the Seal of Biliteracy, which goes on a student’s transcript, indicating he or she is fluent in both languages. They can receive college credit for the designation, and some colleges waive the language requirement because of it.
Woods said Spanish-speaking students in kindergarten and first grade this year are outperforming their English-only counterparts in reading.
“When we do the reading assessments, our Spanish speakers are doing awesome. They’re learning to read in Spanish. When you learn to read in one language, learning to read in another language becomes much simpler.”
Teaching them English proficiency will be a graduated process.
In the middle of their second-grade year, the Spanish-speaking students will spend a half day in English-language classes and a half day in Spanish-language classes. In junior high, one class a day will be offered in Spanish, and Spanish-language support will be offered in the other classes.
The cost to switch to this bilingual program model has been minimal, Woods said.
Last year, the RCS board approved replacing teachers who left the district or retired with bilingual ones. Eastlawn Elementary has a bilingual teacher in each grade — three altogether.
Being bilingual has become more attractive on a college resume. Woods said RCS isn’t prepared yet to offer Spanish-speaking classes to English-speaking students, which is something offered in Champaign-Urbana schools. That is, however, the goal.
“Then when you major in global studies, now you’re fluent in two languages, even though you may have grown up in a house that has only spoken English,” Woods said.
The Eater principal said there are a number of students in the RCS system who speak neither English nor Spanish. More students are arriving from Central America who speak Native American languages. There are two Japanese speakers.
“For kids who come from a unique language background, we provide English as a second language services,” he said. “That’s more of a model most people think of where you’re with a teacher who’s teaching you English.”