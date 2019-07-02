RANTOUL — There is life in one of the hangars at the former Chanute Air Force Base — a mammoth tree.
Personnel from Taylor Studios of Rantoul are building the 30-foot tree that has been commissioned for an exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Art.
Curt Walter, senior exhibit fabricator for Taylor Studios, is heading the project. He estimates “700 to 800 hours” have already been spent building the free-standing tree.
Hangar 4 (Grissom Hall) is being used because Taylor Studios doesn’t have a building tall enough to house the erect tree.
Walter said the Iroko tree is the focal part of an installation that is the brainchild of a Nigerian sound artist.
“It will all get wrapped in fabric that was hand-woven in Nigeria,” Walter said.
The tree has a steel frame and expanded polystyrene. The leaves are made of gator board (rigid foam).
Walter, who said the tree is one of the tallest pieces he has built in his 19 years at Taylor, said the tree exhibit has been a challenge.
“I think the challenge is to make it free-standing because I don’t want to anchor it to the floor and the fact that it’s got to be taken apart,” he said.
The tree will be installed in the museum in late July and then “deinstalled” around Thanksgiving.
“It’s got to be able to be taken apart and shipped internationally to other venues,” he said.