RANTOUL — Village trustees will consider a $54.642 million fiscal year 2021 budget — but they won’t discuss it at the April 7 study session.
The session, normally held the first Tuesday of the month, one week before the regular board meeting, has been cancelled. The board will meet as scheduled April 14. The 6 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:45 p.m. hearing at which any members of the public may comment on the budget.
The proposed budget — a 2.43 percent increase from year — includes a $10,223 surplus in the general fund.
“We are asking the trustees to approve the budget because we need one in play by May 1,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said. “But, obviously, with what is happening now, we don’t know what kind of impact that’s going to have on the budget as a whole. We can speculate there will be a loss in revenue and a decrease in expenditures.”
He was referring to the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Decreased revenue could be a result of declines in income tax and sale tax as well as a loss of funds from video gaming. All gaming machines have been shut down. The village budgeted $172,000 in video gaming receipts for the current fiscal year, and was on track to finish the year at close to $200,000. As a result, the new budget fixed anticipated receipts at $206,000.
“We would anticipate there will be a decline in that,” Eisenhauer said.
The village budgeted $1.315 million in local sales tax and $1.521 million in state sales tax.
The village could also suffer lost revenues from the closing of Forum Fitness Center and the possible closure of Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center. As a cost-saving measure to offset higher minimum-wage rates, shutting down the aquatic center on Aug. 16 rather than on Labor Day is being proposed. Pool attendance is sparse between the start-up of school and Labor Day.
Eisenhauer said the village has continued to send out bills for utilities.
One revenue loss not related to COVID-19 is the state taking a larger portion of fine money from police tickets — $90,000 more.
Another budget hit is the expiration of Tax Increment Financing District 1, which will result in a loss of $260,000. The village opted not to renew the district.
“The one thing (Mayor Chuck Smith) has been adamant about ... is to lower the property tax,” Eisenhauer said. “One thing he recognized we could attempt to do ... is to allow TIF 1 to expire. That’s $13 million in (equalized assessed value) that could be put back on the tax rolls and give us the ability to lower the property tax as a whole.”
The proposed budget includes an increase of 2.63 percent in general revenue — totaling $10.999 million compared to $10.717 million in 2020. That includes a new gaming terminal operator tax and $930,000 from two recreation grants — for Rudzinski Park and Forum Fitness Center.
By category the corporate revenues include 13 percent from transfers from other departments, 3 percent from other revenue, 2 percent from money and property, 1 percent from fines/forfeitures, 1 percent from charge for services, 3 percent from recreation sales, 24 percent from intergovernmental revenue, 49 percent from taxes and 4 percent from licenses and permits.
General fund expenditures will increase 4.41 percent — $11.168 million compared to $10.697 in 2020. Among the impacts is two minimum wage increases, one that went into effect in January and one that will go into effect in July.
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund contributions increase from 10.65 percent to 12.05 percent.
The government administration budget is $548,484 higher than a year ago, which includes all of the library property tax ($474,210), which was not previously shown as an expense but rather a lower revenue. Also, all of the general fund central maintenance fleet costs are at $359,645, which means expenses actually dropped.
The budget shows an increase in community planning and zoning due to the addition of a shared position to assist with building inspections. There will be additional inspections due to the prospect of more building projects stemming from construction of the sports complex and associated businesses.
By category, general fund expenses are estimated at 4 percent for fire department, 42 percent for police department, 21 percent for government administration, 28 percent for recreation and 5 percent for community planning and zoning.
Eisenhauer said Comptroller Pat Chamberlin and department heads have been working to develop a comprehensive capital plan. The plan will look at when equipment is purchased, life expectancy, projected replacement costs and what will need to be set aside annually to replace each piece of capital equipment.
The budget summary gave a sobering warning about the impact of COVID-19, saying it remains to be seen how long it will take for the village to recover financially.
“We won’t know for months what the local effect will be and what reductions in expenditures may be necessary to meet the decline in revenue.”
The summary also said the village might face another hit if Illinois voters vote down a graduated income tax proposal in November. If that happens Gov. J.B. Pritzker has promised to remove all local government distributive fund money from local governments, which will result in a loss to Rantoul of $1.3 million.