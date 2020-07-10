URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted sexually molesting a child in April is headed to prison for 25 years.
Romeo Andres, 32, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Cypress Lane, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child before Judge Roger Webber. He will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence and was given credit for 261 days already served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Andres was related to the parents of the victim and was a guest in their Urbana home April 28 when the abuse occurred.
The child, who was under the age of 12, came home from school despondent. When her mother questioned her why, she reported that Andres had touched her while she was in her own bedroom as her father slept.
Fletcher said the parents also learned that a younger sister was inappropriately touched by Andres. He was charged with a second count related to her, but as part of a negotiated plea, and to avoid forcing the children to testify, that count was dismissed.
Had he been convicted of both counts, Andres faced a sentence of natural life in prison.
Fletcher said Andres had no prior convictions and the children’s parents had been consulted about the resolution of his case.