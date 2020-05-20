URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly spat on one police officer, kicked a second and threatened to rape a third as they tried to get him to jail for an attempted break-in to a vehicle is due back in court in July.
Matthew Lee, 21, who listed an address in the 100 block of Fountain Valley, is in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond after being charged Monday with aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and attempted burglary for events that allegedly happened Sunday.
According to Rantoul police reports, officers were called to the 600 block of Garver Place, where witnesses reported seeing men looking into vehicles.
An officer saw two men and asked them to stop. One did; the other, identified from surveillance video as Lee, ran off.
Police detained Jacob Peters, 25, of Mahomet, who had keys, brass knuckles and a coin purse on him.
He was given a notice to appear in court later.
Lee was later found by an officer in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.
Police said when they tried to get him into custody, a crack pipe fell on the ground.
As officers went to put him in the squad car, police said, Lee allegedly kicked an officer and cursed at her.
After getting in the car, he got quiet and when another officer checked on him, he cursed at her and threatened to rape her.
A third officer who was driving him to jail had to stop the squad car because Lee had gotten a seat belt wrapped around his neck.
As the officer tended to Lee, he spat on him and the saliva landed on the officer’s face and in his eye.
During Lee’s thrashing, he allegedly damaged the door handle so that the door would not open.
Judge Tom Difanis admonished Lee that if convicted of the most serious charge — aggravated battery to a police officer — he faces up to seven years in prison.
Because he was out on bond for two additional cases in which he is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, he would have to serve any sentence for the more recent charges after any sentence for the stolen-vehicle cases, if he is convicted of those.
They allegedly happened in June and October 2019.
Court records show Lee has other convictions for burglary to a motor vehicle and retail theft.