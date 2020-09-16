RANTOUL — One student and two Rantoul City Schools staff members have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, J.W. Eater Junior High officials were made aware a student had tested positive for the virus.
The student was last at school on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The school district and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department have determined no students or staff to be at higher risk due to close contact with the student.
The Center for Disease Control defines a close contact as “any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
On Tuesday, a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The staffer works at Pleasant Acres Elementary.
The last day of contact with anyone in the building was Sept. Superintendent Michelle Ramage said there have been no close contacts.
Also Tuesday, a staff member at Broadmeadow Elementary tested positive.
Only one staff member has to be quarantined for close contact. No students were in close contact with the person.