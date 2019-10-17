RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church, 3105 County Road 1700 East, will host its annual world missions conference Sunday, Oct. 20, through Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The church helps to financially support 27 missionary families in 25 countries.
The schedule includes:
Sunday — 10 a.m., there will be a missionary speaker in every Bible class. At 11 a.m., there will be a missionary presentation on the ministry in Colombia by Jonathan Beadles. The Rev. Mark Wilkerson will give the Bible message. At 5 p.m., there will be an international dinner and missionary presentation by Dr. Rodney Fitzsimmons of The Carpenter’s Project. He and his wife, Kathy, have served in Haiti for more than 30 years and are currently serving internationally, working with national pastors and churches.
Monday — at 10 a.m., there will be a prayer meeting and community outreach. At 7 p.m., Peter Sherrerd, who ministers to the people of Panama, will give a missionary presentation. Rodney Fitzsimmons will be the keynote speaker giving the Bible message.
Tuesday — At 10 a.m., there will be a pastor/missionary fellowship meeting followed by a noon luncheon. At 7 p.m., Nate Wilkerson, missionary to Burkina Faso, West Africa, will give the missionary presentation. Fitzsimmons will give the Bible message.
Wednesday — At 10 a.m., there will be a prayer meeting and community outreach. At 7 p.m., Nate Wilkerson will give the Bible message.
The missions conference is open to everyone. A nursery will be provided.
Contact Mark Wilkerson for more information at 217-778-7014.