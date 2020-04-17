RANTOUL — The Rantoul Public Library board will hold an electronic or teleconference meeting Tuesday, April 21.
Anyone who would like to join to listen to the meeting or make public comments should contact the library director by emailing hollysrpl@gmail.com. You can also leave a message on the library’s answering machine by calling 217-893-3955.
The library will be closed during April, but people are still able to use the library’s online resources or contact the library with questions. You can email rantoullib@gmail.com or call the library at (217) 893-3955. Someone will respond to your question within a few days. If you call and leave a voice message, be sure to leave your name and phone number in the message.
Director Holly Thompson said a couple of people have reported difficulty accessing one of the library’s online resources because of their overdue items. This issue has been corrected, and all physical items that are checked out have been renewed until May 8. If you have any issues, please contact the library.
Several companies are offering reduced-rate internet services to people with low income. For more information, contact the library.