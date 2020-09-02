To the editor:
Nice to see this picture posted in the Rantoul Press 8/24/2020 of students going back and forth to school.
Yes, we know they’re outside; some live together, ride to school together and quarantine together, but I count three of four not wearing a mask or social distancing on the sidewalk. All that work (tax dollars paid) the community members, parents and school staff did to be proactive to open back up the schools this summer just went out the door.
I bet you within a month the school will be closed for deep cleaning or a mandated 14-day quarantine of all students and teachers involved if a positive test is reported in the classroom/building. They should be proud of themselves.
I understand the school is proactive and some will made excuses for this action, but damn, what does it take to get the message across? And the school staff, the police and the parents can’t watch over them all the time.
OK, now tell me how I’m an idiot/wrong on Facebook; I should not judge; they are just kids and the medical health personnel don’t know what they are talking about etc. etc. etc. Remember, the next generation is watching you and your response.
I am complaining about the students not wearing masks and out of my mind because I, like many, wouldn’t be surprised if the kids are taking it home to their grandparents or giving it to older school staff. That concerns me.
Kenneth Butler
Rantoul