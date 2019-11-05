RANTOUL — Identified flying objects were sailing through the skies over Rantoul National Aviation Center Saturday and Sunday. Orange objects in the form of pumpkins.
After a two-year hiatus, World Championship Punkin Chunkin pulled up stakes and moved from Delaware to Illinois.
Some of the flying orbs weren’t so easy to see. Especially the ones that lofted high into the wild blue yonder.
Said one Punkin Chunkin crowd member to a friend, “It was little, then it disappeared into the clouds.”
At times, the only time the pumpkins were evident as having been flung skyward was when they landed with a splat on the runway.
It was easier to see the launched punkins from the side of the shooting machine than from behind.
No one was allowed in front of the pumpkin launchers, not even crew or Punkin Chunkin personnel. Safety precautions were also taken behind the machines as they could malfunction and spit pumpkins or parts backward.
The crowd viewing the event was made to part like the Red Sea behind the launching chunkin machine, and a safety net was erected to protect viewers.
One of those viewing the event for the first time was Jason Trentz of Urbana. He said going to Punkin Chunkin was on his bucket list.
“I watched it on TV for years,” he said. Making a decision to attend was easy because “it was seven miles away.”
Trentz sat in a lawn chair enjoying the experience — one of six people in his group who made the trip.
“I was hoping there would be more air cannons,” Trentz said. “There’s only one. I like the trebuchets. And I definitely want to see the air cannon go off. I think it would be very impressive.”
Firing up the jet
No one was allowed anywhere near the Arvada, Colo.-based Inertia III, powered by a Boeing turboshaft jet turbine. The machine, called a centrifugal, was set apart from all other machinery due to the power of the jet engine.
“There’s nothing like this thing in the whole world,” team captain Greg Wolfe said.
“It does make a little bit of noise. We have to use ear plugs.”
Inertia III’s predecessor, the Inertia II, used to involve a sling-type operation that was used to fling the pumpkins. But it was extremely difficult to get “dialed in,” he said.
The new machine holds the pumpkin at the end of an arm, which is spun before the pumpkin is release.
“Ultimately the best thing that would work is a mechanical trigger where you pull a rope and it ... uses the inertia energy of itself,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe was hoping for a distance of more than 2,000 feet at the Rantoul event. In many previous competitions, the machines didn’t have the benefit of a west wind blowing behind them like they were at Rantoul.
Wolfe’s team, comprised of family and friends, had its share of difficulties traveling from Colorado. Wolfe had purchased a bucket truck to help with the setup work on the machine’s twin towers, but the truck’s engine block cracked in Kansas, so they had to rent a U-Haul truck to pull the machine the rest of the way.
He has been competing in Pumpkin Chunkin since 2006 and took the world championship title twice.
Wolfe welcomed not having to travel quite as far from their Colorado base, but he said they “miss all of our Delaware fans.”
Getting involved early
It wasn’t just adults who were involved in Punkin Chunkin. The Pumpkin Pirates entry, a trebuchet manned by 10-year-old Isaac Abbondanza and his 8-year-old sister Charlotte of Virginia, competed in the 10-and-under division — with plenty of help from family.
Isaac said his job is removing the safety, and his sister fires the horn and yells, “Fire in the hole.”
They both then pull the trigger.
“I try to do it by myself, but I most likely will need her” to help, Isaac said.
In the years before the Abbondanza children competed, it was helmed by their older cousins, Luke and Hunter Mills.
Their machine, pulled all the way from North Carolina by the decorated pickup truck of their grandfather, John MacNeill, who built it, is a three-time world champion and holds the world’s record distance of 550.43 feet set in 2016 in Delaware.
“We are always working on it” to improve it, MacNeill said.
Built in 2012, the machine has never lost, he said, adding that they planned to add more counter weight to the machine during each succeeding throw until they reached 1,000 pounds. (The greater the weight, the longer the throw.)
MacNeill described a trebuchet as being like an “overhand basketball shot. It’s pretty. Back home on the farm, the kids get it out and play with it.”
He said his family thought their main rival would be attending at Rantoul, but didn’t show.
So they were grouped with other machines that shoot less than 1,000 feet. Still, he said, “we are kind of competing against ourselves, so to speak.”
The first year they shot was in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy battered the east coast.
“It blew hard. It was miserable,” MacNeill said.
Asked if they would be back if Rantoul hosts the event again, MacNeill paused and said, “It’s cold.”
But he said the competition provides a time for family to get together, and he said they appreciated the hospitality of Rantoul residents they have met.
Mechanical masters
Most of those competing in Pumpkin Chunkin have one thing in common: They like to build contraptions, and they like mechanical things. That is certainly the case with the crew of OFC Knightmare of Midland, Mich. (OFC stands for “Old Farts Construction.)
Crew member Ray Leenhouts said all of the crew are former engineers/scientists who used to work for Dow Chemical in Midland.
“We would get together and do construction projects for our friends, finish off basements, remodel, do all kinds of stuff,” Leenhouts said. “We like to build things so (team captain Greg Dickson) started sketching out and designing a machine. We were going to go to Bridgeville (Del) in 2012. That was the year of (Hurricane) Sandy.”
The event went on, but in a smaller version.
Their crew did a great deal of research and studied how to build a trebuchet. They originally designed their machine to compete in the human-powered division, powered by a team member riding a bicycle for a couple of minutes to build up the necessary power to propel a pumpkin. But they changed that to give their designated bike rider, who is getting older, a break.
Leenhouts marvels at the ingenuity of people.
“There are some really creative, amazing ways to shoot a pumpkin,” he said.
With hammers pounding in the background, Leenhouts spoke on Friday when crews were assembling their machines. It took six hours for the OFC Knightmare crew to put their machine together. The conditions were muddy. It had rained a couple of inches earlier in the week, and then it snowed.
Still, Leenhouts was looking forward to the weekend event, saying, “There’s something really cool about watching” a pumpkin soar through the air.”