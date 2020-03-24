RANTOUL — At Cultivadores Latino Center, Director Nelson Cuevas said a daily food distribution will begin.
Cuevas said the distribution will take place in 30-minute blocks to maintain social distancing because the center also operates a day care center.
“With this new procedure, we are having people call to make an appointment,” Cuevas said.
Hours have not been set.
“We’re looking at serving at least 60 people a week,” Cuevas said.
In the past, the center has distributed food twice a month. The center held a distribution Sunday.
To make an appointment, call the center at 217-282-9607.
Dave Hinton