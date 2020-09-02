Believe it or not, stress does not have to be coupled with anxiety, something I have witnessed in the workforce. But often times, it is.
I remember working as a hostess at a local dine-in restaurant. It was during the recession of 2008, the aftermath that lingered well into 2010. I had just finished college and found this hostess job a blessing as getting employment was very challenging during this time.
My job was to seat guests by rotation based on the servers/waiters “on the floor.” I remember one day, I and the servers had gotten into some mix-up about which servers were to be seated. Though this didn’t happen frequently, it was a occasional thing, like an unofficial tension between the servers and hostesses about table-sitting.
I was feeling really down about it. I expressed my frustration to my manager at the time. He looked at me and simply said, “Good job!” That eased all of my tension right there, and I just smiled. I appreciated his response because it reminded me of where I needed to focus.
I believe that a lot of times we get anxious in certain situations because we look at the surrounding expectations, and if it appears we are not living up to them or if there is a threat to not meeting them, we get upset and anxious that somehow we are going to get in trouble or things will not work out.
What my manager did in his response was shift my focus: am I doing what I should be doing? Then, I should be content with that.
We cannot let ourselves be judged against expectations that are unrealistic, false, etc. If we know that we understand what our duty is (evaluate the situation), and we know we have done what we can do to the best of our ability, then, we should let those facts guide our level of satisfaction and course of action.
If our work is not good enough to whomever, then we will have to deal with the facts of those consequences. There are various ways to deal with someone’s disapproval of our work or efforts, which, for lack of time, I won’t elaborate. But I will say, speaking up in a proper way is one response or moving on physically and/or emotionally.
It’s just not the weight of people’s opinions, expectations and demands that we carry; it can be our own expectations, too. Sometimes we judge ourselves against our expectations of where and what we need to be. During these times, it would be helpful to analyze the here and now: what do we have in our power? What can I do now with what I have? What are my options now?
Stress is a fact of life, and having expectations is a good thing. What I want to reiterate is for us to set the bar of our emotional wellbeing at our best ability to use what we have with the time we have. Then, I believe we would be able to weld the stress in a productive and positive manner.
We can’t lower the bar of our emotional state to our expectations; this will cost us anxiety, and I do mean cost.
Why do our best in the first place? There is a natural reason and a spiritual reason, and they walk hand in hand. The natural reason is: if you want the best outcome, put in the best effort. The spiritual reason is found in the biblical text of Ephesians, chapter 6, verses 7 and 8: “7 rendering service with a good will as to the Lord and not to men, 8 knowing that whatever good anyone does, he will receive the same again from the Lord.”
God asks us do a good job and then promises to reward us. There is nothing to lose, but everything to gain. If we give God the best, He will give us the best. I can focus on that.
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com