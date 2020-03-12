RANTOUL — Area voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 17, to vote in the primary election.
On the Republican ballot, President Donald Trump is opposed for his party’s nomination by Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, while the Democrats have no less than 13 candidates, several of whom have since dropped out. They include front-runners Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders plus Amy Kobuchar, Deval Patrick, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard and Cory Booker.
For U.S. senator, incumbent Richard Durbin is unopposed on the Democrat ballot. GOP candidates are Mark C. Curran Jr., Tom Tarter, Casey Chlebek, Peggy Hubbard and Robert Marshall.
State Legislature
In the Rantoul area, incumbent Democrat Scott Bennett of Champaign is unopposed for state senator to represent the 52nd Legislative District. No Republican has filed.
Rural Fithian resident Mike Marron, who was appointed to complete the term of Chad Hays, is unopposed on the GOP ballot for state representative to represent the 104th District. Cynthia Cunningham is unopposed on the Democrat ballot.
County offices
For Champaign County offices:
Incumbent Republican George Danos is unopposed for auditor. No Democrat candidate is running.
For circuit clerk, incumbent Katie Blakeman is unopposed for the Republican nomination. Robert Burkhalter and Susan McGrath are running as Democrats.
Incumbent Republican Duane Northrup is unopposed for coroner, while Saundra Bishop is unopposed on the Democrat ballot.
Democrat Julia Rietz is without opposition on her party’s ballot for a return as state’s attorney. No Republicans have filed.
Incumbent Mark Shelden is the only candidate running for recorder of deeds on the Republican ballot. Mike Ingram is running as a Democrat.
Incumbent Republican Diane Michaels of Rantoul is unopposed on the GOP ballot to represent District 2 on the Champaign County Board. No Democrats have filed.
Democrat candidates for judge of the 6th Judicial Circuit to succeed Michael Jones are Ruth Wyman, Troy Lozar, Ramona Sullivan and David Moore. Cheralyn “Cherie” Jones is the lone Republican candidate.
The candidates for 6th Judicial Circuit judge to succeed Thomas Difanis: Jason Bohm for the Republicans and Scott Lerner for the Democrats.
To succeed Albert Webber as judge of the 6th Judicial Circuit, only Republican Jeffrey S. Geisler has filed.