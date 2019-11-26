RANTOUL — Jim Cheek is hoping for more activities at the Rantoul History Museum — and he believes the staging of Kenny Chumbley’s “The Story of the Goblins Who Stole a Sexton” is a good start.
“This is the premier of the show he is going to do,” Cheek said. “We decided to showcase it at the museum because both of us are lifelong residents of the village.”
Cheek, president of the historical society, said he hopes it plants in people’s minds the idea that the museum is open to more than just viewing Rantoul’s history.
The museum was moved from Grissom Hall on the former Chanute Air Force Base to the site of a former Presbyterian church.
The play will be presented in the former church’s sanctuary.
“... When I took over the structure from the Presbyterian congregation, their board was very pleased when I said ... we would keep (the sanctuary) viable,” Cheek said.
The building has been the site of three funerals since the historical society took over ownership. Two were for former members of the church, and the third was a full military funeral for a veteran.
“The only thing we ask is if someone wants to use the facility that they make a reasonable donation,” Cheek said.
The building is open for any number of events, he said — “whether it’s a singing group, a high school group or the Rantoul Theatre Group.”
Cheek said the lighting has been upgraded, and the organ has been removed and donated to a church. The front portion of the sanctuary has been made into more of a stage.
The museum is located at 1040 Klein Ave., across U.S. 136 from Dairy Queen.