GIFFORD – The coronavirus pandemic made its presence felt at Gifford’s board meeting Thursday, which was conducted over Zoom to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
In consideration of the order, the board approved issuing six-month liquor licenses for three Gifford businesses at no charge. Typically, six-month liquor licenses would cost businesses about $350 each.
The pandemic also came up during discussion of the Main Street water main replacement project. Dave Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, said he did not yet have a start date for construction.
Atchley said the firm hired to provide construction services – Bob Brown Construction – expressed concern about starting construction because it was uncertain what would happen if a service line was broken during the stay-at-home order.
On a positive note, Village President Derald Ackerman said he was grateful to the residents who have been decorating their windows and helping keep spirits high during quarantine.
In other business:
• Trustees approved granting a zoning variance to Rusty Clifton to erect a 30-foot by 40-foot garage with a 10-foot ceiling height, pending approval by the zoning board.
• The village rescheduled its annual budget meeting to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23 from Thursday, April 9. The meeting will take place over Zoom.
• The village’s next regular board meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at the village hall.