RANTOUL — The Rantoul Eagles Soccer team got its 2019 season under way with three game last week. The Eagles dropped the first game to Urbana 12-1. Rantoul bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Oakwood and finished the week with a 1-1 tie over Illini Prairie Conference foe Illinois Valley Central.
The Eagles leaders for the week were Erick Soto with two goals, Ben Guhl with a goal and an assist and Eluid Echeverria-Rapola with one goal.
The Eagles will host Clifton Central on Wednesday. All Rantoul soccer games are hosted at the football field.
