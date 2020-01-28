RANTOUL – Despite the slow start to the season for the Rantoul Eagles boys basketball team, one of the main goals the squad had going into the season was still a possibility.
Rantoul had not played an Illini Prairie Conference game before last Tuesday’s home battle with the Unity Rockets. The Eagles took advantage of their first opportunity to pick up a conference win, taking down the Rockets 49-37.
Rantoul’s defense kept the Eagles on top through the first eight minutes despite struggling on offense. Rantoul led 9-8 following the first quarter.
The second quarter was all about a balanced offensive attack with five Eagles combining for 15 points to give Rantoul a 24-16 halftime advantage.
Rantoul head coach Ryan Parker said his defense led the way to a big win.
“The guys played really good defense, especially in the first half,” Parker said. “I can only remember two shots that were not contested all night.”
Colin Wilkerson helped lead Rantoul through the third quarter, scoring six of his eight points to help guide the Eagles to 36-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Most of the Eagles’ offense came from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Rantoul shot 10 from the charity stripe in the last eight minutes making eight of them.. Kam Rome went 7 for 9 by himself en route to a team-high 15 points.
Deionte Space ended the game with seven points while Lorenz Lee and Bryant Shaw had six points. Kejuan Caradine scored five points, and Ethan Winston rounded out the Eagles’ scoring with two.
Parker was pleased with his team’s balanced attack.
“We had a really balanced attack, and Kam was great at the free throw line at the end,” Parker said. “We don’t have any guy that can score 30 every night and have us win so we have to spread it out, and we did that well.”
That attack gave the Eagles their first winning streak of the season after being La Salette Academy the previous Saturday.
Rantoul would then head to Illinois Valley Central Friday night with a chance to go 2-0 in conference. The Eagles put themselves in a position to sit atop the conference but let it slip away late, falling to the Grey Ghosts 63-59.
Despite the loss Parker thinks his squad had its best showing of the season.
“We had our best game of the year and played really well but let it slip at the end,” Parker said.
Rantoul came out firing on all cylinders, leading 21-13 after the first quarter. Rome and Wilkerson and Caradine were the hot shooters, combining for 17 points. Rome had seven, hitting a three, a layup and two free throws. Wilkerson and Caradine each hit a three to put the Eagles on top on the road.
The second quarter was little slower on offense for the Eagles, but they still went into halftime with a 37-34 lead.
IVC slowed down Rantoul’s attack, and the Eagles scored just 10 points in the third quarter. Despite the slow quarter Rantoul led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter.
IVC took the lead in the fourth quarter, and Rantoul could not find enough offense late en route to a tough road loss.
Rome led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points. Lee chipped in 11 while Caradine and Wilkerson had eight. Shaw gave the Eagles six points. Space and Avonte Anderson chipped in four and one, respectively.
The Eagles have a big slate of games this weekend. Rantoul hosts the Bloomington Central Catholic Saints Friday before heading to rival Mahomet-Seymour Saturday night.
Parker said both teams will be really tough for his squad.
“BCC has five guys that can shoot it on the court at all times,” Parker said. “Mahomet also has tough shooters, including one big-time player. Mahomet is always a tough rivalry game and they have a 6-7 kid committed to a D1 school so he will be a tough matchup,”
Grant Coleman is the Bulldogs big man and he is committed to Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
