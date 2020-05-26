RANTOUL — The director of Rantoul’s Cultivadores Latino Center said the majority of the Rantoul Foods workers whom center officials have approached about getting tested for COVID-19 have complied.
“We follow up with calls to check if they did get tested,” Nelson Cuevas said. “So far, the majority of those we’ve contacted have said that they did get tested.”
As of Thursday, 87 employees of the pork plant had tested positive for the virus — more than half of Rantoul’s total of 131 cases. The total of confirmed cases in Rantoul is at 143.
Cuevas said the recovery has “been every good.”
“Everyone’s recovered well. It’s been a very successful recovery rate in my opinion,” he said.
Esther Alejandro, Cultivadores social worker, has contacted about 100 of the employees.
Cuevas said employees have exhibited typical flu-like symptoms of headaches, fever, body aches — “and after two or three days it goes away.”
None, he said, have had to be hospitalized.
They haven’t exhibited the more-serious symptoms of some people in other communities who have contracted the virus. But Cuevas said none of the workers he has spoken with have indicated they had any pre-existing medical conditions that would be a cause of concern.
“We make an initial contact, and three or four days later a followup call,” Cuevas said. “Most of them are feeling better and ready to go to work once their quarantine time has expired. Then they have to go in and report to the Rantoul Foods nurse, and they decide if the person is healthy enough to return to work.”
He estimated about 200 employees of the plant, however, have not been tested.
Community support
Cuevas said the center is receiving a great deal of community support for families that have tested positive for the virus.
He said members of the community “have made financial donations.”
“Bank of Rantoul also donated to the pantry. We got donations from an organization (VOAD) that deals with disaster. The Baptist churches gave diapers, food and they loaned us a freezer. We’ve had people send cards sharing their empathy toward the situation.”
Cuevas said Cultivadores has found itself “in the front line tracing and tracking those that have tested positive — Latinos and any other ethnicity.”
He said the agency has been assigned to drop off essential goods to the families of those who have contracted the virus. On a weekly basis, about 150 households are being served.
The center also has a curbside pickup food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. No appointment is necessary. The center is located at 555 S. Maplewood Drive.
Also on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, they take food boxes, diapers personal protective equipment and other essential items to Rantoul and other nearby communities for individuals who have tested positive for the virus.
“They’re not necessarily Rantoul Foods employees,” he said. “We get a name from Public Health.”
Cultivadores will also hold a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, when people can drop off financial donations.
The center is also encouraging family members of those who have tested positive for the virus to get tested at nearby sites that offer free testing.
OSF and Francis Nelson Health Center have Spanish-speaking volunteers and staff.
Cuevas said in an earlier interview that people shouldn’t be so quick to assume that the majority of the workers getting sick at the pork plant are Latinos. He said he has spoken with plant employees from other ethnic groups who also got sick.