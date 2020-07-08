The number of new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County was back below double digits Wednesday.

Just five new positive results were reported out of 294 new tests, a single-day rate of 1.7 percent. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.6 percent (5,656 tests, 90 cases).

 

Also:

 For the fifth time in as many days, a Champaign County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, local health officials said.

The fatality, announced Wednesday afternoon, involved a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey.

The county's 17th coronavirus-related death follows those of another man in his 70s (Tuesday), a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s (both Sunday) and a man in his 90s (Saturday). All five county residents had underlying health conditions, CUPHD officials confirmed.

 The number of active cases declined by six, to 131, with 832 others considered recovered.

 Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code saw its active case count decline by seven in a day, to 16.

 The number of hospitalized residents rose by one, to seven.

Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:

  • 61821/Champaign: 26 active (up one from Tuesday), 173 total (up two)
  • 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 63 total (unchanged)
  • 61866/Rantoul: 16 active (down seven from Tuesday), 210 total (unchanged)
  • 61822/Champaign: 14 active (down one from Tuesday), 81 total (unchanged)
  • 61843/Fisher: 13 active (down one from Tuesday), 17 total (unchanged)
  • 61820/Champaign: 9 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 140 total (unchanged)
  • 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total (unchanged)
  • 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 40 (up one)
  • 61801/Urbana: 6 active (up one from Tuesday), 64 total (up one)
  • 61802/Urbana: 5 active (up one from Tuesday), 134 total (up one)
  • 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
  • 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
  • 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
  • 61840/Dewey: 1 (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
  • 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 4 total (unchanged)
  • 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total (unchanged)
  • 61880/Tolono: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
 