The number of new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County was back below double digits Wednesday.
Just five new positive results were reported out of 294 new tests, a single-day rate of 1.7 percent. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.6 percent (5,656 tests, 90 cases).
Also:
— For the fifth time in as many days, a Champaign County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, local health officials said.
The fatality, announced Wednesday afternoon, involved a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey.
The county's 17th coronavirus-related death follows those of another man in his 70s (Tuesday), a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s (both Sunday) and a man in his 90s (Saturday). All five county residents had underlying health conditions, CUPHD officials confirmed.
— The number of active cases declined by six, to 131, with 832 others considered recovered.
— Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code saw its active case count decline by seven in a day, to 16.
— The number of hospitalized residents rose by one, to seven.
Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 26 active (up one from Tuesday), 173 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 63 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 16 active (down seven from Tuesday), 210 total (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 14 active (down one from Tuesday), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (down one from Tuesday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 9 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 140 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 40 (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 6 active (up one from Tuesday), 64 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 5 active (up one from Tuesday), 134 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)