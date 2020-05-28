Of 440 new COVID-19 tests reported Thursday in Champaign County, 13 came back positive.
That’s 3 percent, 1 point below Wednesday’s total.
The total number of confirmed cases countywide rose to 596. Of those, 442 are considered recovered and 147 are active.
The number of hospitalized residents shrunk from six to four.
Meanwhile, Champaign County now has three ZIP codes with 100 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with Champaign’s 61820 adding two Thursday.
Here's an updated rundown of cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health District data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 148 (up two from Wednesday)
— 61821/Champaign: 109 (up two from Wednesday)
— 61820/Champaign: 100 (up two from Wednesday)
— 61802/Urbana: 92 (up four from Wednesday)
— 61822/Champaign: 49 (up one from Wednesday)
— 61801/Urbana: 43 (up two from Wednesday)
— 61874/Savoy: 15 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61853/Mahomet: 12 (no change from Wednesday)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change from Wednesday)
****
SHERIFFS' ASSOCIATION FILES SUIT
Our Mary Schenk reports ...
The Illinois Sheriffs' Association filed suit Thursday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Corrections for IDOC's refusal to accept inmates sentenced to prison since March 26.
IDOC officials said it needed time to prepare its institutions and put safeguards in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus from inmates coming in from county jails.
However, the sheriffs maintain IDOC hasn't done that that and they are left to bear the burden of protecting their own detainees as well as those who should be in Illinois prisons.
****
WHAT PHASE 4 WOULD LOOK LIKE
The Restore Illinois clock will restart Friday, with regions eligible to advance from Phase 3 to 4 no sooner than 28 days from now.
The criteria are the same as they were to get to Phase 3 — with set metrics for positivity rates, hospital admissions and medical/surgical/ICU beds and ventilators.
Among the big changes, as the rules currently stand, in Phase 4:
— Bars and restaurants are allowed to seat and serve customers indoors — with capacity limits and IDPH-approved safety guidance, like everything on this list.
— Schools are allowed to reopen.
— Cinemas and theaters are allowed to reopen for the first time in three months. So too are health clubs and gyms.
— Gatherings of of 50 people or fewer — up from the current 10 or fewer — are allowed.
— All forms of outdoor recreation are allowed, including basketball.
****
CENTRAL MOVES ON TO PHASE 3
It’s official: All four regions will advance to Restore Illinois Phase 3, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced at Thursday afternoon’s daily COVID-19 update.
That means barbershops and salons can cut hair, restaurants and bars can serve customers in outdoor areas and golf foursomes can tee off at the same time.
Also, Pritzker said, more guidance — “not mandatory restrictions” — for all houses of worship in Phase 3 will be released today, Pritzker said, emphasizing that “the safest options remain remote and drive-in services.”
A look at how the central region — which includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties — fared in the three metrics used to determine whether a region could advance from Phase 2 to 3:
1. At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period.
The central has a best-in-the-state 2.6 percent positive rate, with a reduction of 1.3 percent in the past 14 days.
That compares to 5.1 percent in the southern, 6.9 percent in the north-central and 14.2 percent in the northeast.
2. No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days.
Since May 1, hospital admissions are down 9.0 percent in the central region.
3. Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.
Percentages for the central region: 50.8 in ICU beds, 47.9 percent in medical/surgical beds and 74.9 percent in ventilators.