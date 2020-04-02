Another Rantoul resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to two, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
The first Rantoul case was reported earier this week.
There have been 46 confirmed cases in Champaign County. Forty of those are active, with six of them recovered and 16 hospitalized. There have been no deaths. The first case in the county was reported March 14.
Fifteen of those who have tested positive reside in Champaign, eight in Urbana, three in Mahomet and one each in St. Joseph and Pesotum.
Forty-six percent of the cases have been males.
Broken down by ethnic group, 46 percent of those who have tested positive are white, 17 percent African-American, 11 percent Asian, 7 percent other and 7 percent unknown.