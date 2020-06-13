For the fourth straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County was in single digits.
Of 609 new tests performed on county residents, just five came back positive Saturday, a rate of 0.8 percent.
The gap between recovered cases (660) and active ones (51) continued to widen, as well. Five residents remain hospitalized.
Here’s an updated rundown of county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 172
— 61821/Champaign: 129
— 61802/Urbana: 121
— 61820/Champaign: 113
— 61822/Champaign: 60
— 61801/Urbana: 51
— 61874/Savoy: 22
— 61853/Mahomet: 19
— 61880/Tolono: 9
— 60949/Ludlow: 6
— 61863/Pesotum: 5
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5
— 61849/Homer: 2
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2
— 61843/Fisher: 1
— 61847/Gifford: 1
— 61862/Penfield: 1
— 61877/Sidney: 1
****
IDPH: 673 NEW CASES, 29 FATALITIES
Statewide numbers continued an encouraging trend, as well — including a seven-day positivity rate of 3 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 673 new cases and an additional 29 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, sending totals to 131,871 and 6,289.
The fatalities spanned 11 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Boone County: 1 male 90s.
— Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 female 90s.
— Jackson County: 1 male 60s.
— Kane County: 2 males 80s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 80s.
— Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Whiteside County: 1 female 80s.
— Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s.