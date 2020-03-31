Updated Wednesday, April 1
Updated Wednesday, April 1
With five patients considered recovered, there are now 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County, according to newly released public health data.
Seven new cases were reported today, matching the county’s single-day high, which also occurred on Sunday.
Of the 38 total cases reported since the first on March 14, slightly more than half (20) have been 50 years old or younger, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District:
— Fourteen are between the ages of 31 and 40.
— Eight are between the ages of 51 to 60.
— Four are between the ages of 41 to 50 and 81 to 90.
— Three are between the ages of 61 to 70 and 71 to 80.
— Two are between the ages of 21 to 30.
First virus case reported in Rantoul
RANTOUL — Of the 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County, one is in Rantoul, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
As expected, the most cases are in Champaign-Urbana, with 10 in Champaign and seven in Urbana. There are three cases in Savoy.
Twenty-six of the cases remain active, while three have recovered. Fourteen are hospitalized.
The male-female split is 40 percent-60 percent.
The 31-40 age group has the highest numbers with 10.
Other age groups:
21-30 — two
41-50 — two
61-70 — two
71-80 — two
81-90 — four
Additional information was unavailable.