Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will address the concerns of older adults in a COVID-19 telephone town hall.
The event, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, will allow seniors across Illinois to speak with Pritzker and Ezike with questions and concerns about health, wellness and service offerings in response to COVID-19.
People will be to livestream the town hall on Facebook pages for AARP Il, Gov JB Pritzker and IL Department of Public Health.
AARP officials will also be present.